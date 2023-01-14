Read full article on original website
Related
GV Wire
Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now
The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
California set to get needed break from storms. How long will it last?
A much-needed break from the relentless train of storms from the Pacific is set to unfold across California, and AccuWeather meteorologists believe the pause in major rain and mountain snow events should last through the end of January. During much of late December and the first half of January, storms...
Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow
California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms. According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.
pasadenanow.com
Storms Dump Immense Amounts of Water on California, But State Needs ‘New Plumbing’ to Take Advantage, Counteract Drought
The rain and snow storms that have pummeled California for weeks have taken nearly two dozen lives and caused billions of dollars in damages to public and private property. The flip side, however, is that they dropped immense amounts of water on a state that has suffered through severe drought for several years. At one point this month, an astonishing 160,000 cubic feet of water – 1.2 million gallons – was flowing through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta every second. That’s enough water to fill a reservoir the size of Folsom Lake, about 1 million acre-feet, in three days and doesn’t count water falling on other regions, such as Southern California.
californiaglobe.com
California Snowpack Reaches 250%, Reservoirs Begin To Fill From Recent Storms
The first snowpack and reservoir measurements following the latest record-setting atmospheric river events in California have been found to be much higher than expected, with many drought ravaged areas across the state now either approaching normalcy or even going above pre-drought averages. Before the storms came in late last year,...
Thirsty California reservoirs benefit from atmospheric river storms but drought is far from over
Water levels in California reservoirs have seen a sharp rise since a bomb cyclone and barrage of atmospheric river storms of the Pineapple Express variety.
Rainfall totals for parts of the Bay Area so far are staggering
The local reservoirs are filling up.
abc10.com
One more storm to sweep through California Wednesday night before dry period begins
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The atmosphere is throwing one more storm at California before a much needed break from the rain and snow sets in Thursday. This won't be the same type of storm that's caused the widespread flooding the state has experienced lately. This system is dropping down from the north and will be relatively moisture-starved due to the lack of connection to an atmospheric river. The tailing cold front of a system stretching nearly all the way to Alaska will dip into Northern California Wednesday night, bringing valley rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to the region.
Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in
The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
California is expecting more rain after recent storms caused flooding and claimed the lives of at least 19 people.
( CNN ) - More rain is expected in storm-ravaged California this weekend, which is still recovering after weeks of devastating floods, mudslides, and rescues. This week was the latest in a long line of days marred by atmospheric rivers, long, narrow zones in the sky that can transport moisture thousands of miles, which have transformed villages into lakes, disabled roadways, and forced many to evacuate.
Is California's drought over? Here's what you need to know about rain, snow reservoirs and drought
The year 2023 began with a historic bang — record precipitation and disastrous flooding throughout much of California. Parched watersheds soaked up the first rains, but soon became waterlogged. Runoff accelerated. Sodden hillsides collapsed. Rural levees burst and rivers spilled their banks. Towns went underwater. People died. Meanwhile, the...
KQED
Renters: Was Your Home Damaged by Rain or Floods? Here's What to Do
This story will be updated. In the past few weeks, California has been battered by a series of storms that have knocked down trees, flooded roads and damaged thousands of homes. Hundreds of thousands of residents have lost power at least once. As of Jan. 17, the National Weather Service...
Gizmodo
California Is in for a Flood Insurance Wake-Up Call
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. California has nearly seen the last of the relentless sequence of storms that inundated the state since late December, leading to tens of thousands of evacuations, at least 20 deaths, and an estimated $1 billion in damages.
Will California’s transformation to electric vehicles work?
To battle climate change and clean up its severe air pollution, California enacted a historic mandate to replace gasoline cars with zero-emission vehicles within 12 years. But can the transition really happen as quickly as the state requires? And what will it mean for Californians and their economy? Today, CalMatters launches “Race to Zero: California’s […]
California braces for one more day of heavy rain in wake of devastating flooding
NEW YORK — Monday marks the last day of heavy rain for California in the wake of a series of relentless storms that have ravaged the state with flooding. Parts of Southern California and the Bay Area were hit with more than 6 inches of rain this weekend. Downtown...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
California reservoir update, January 16, 2023
Nearly three weeks of non-stop rain have dramatically increased the water levels at California lakes and reservoirs bringing the state out of what was considered an extreme drought prior to Christmas. Shasta has increased from 32% of capacity to 51% of capacity in 3 weeks. Oroville increased from 30% to...
To reel in oil industry, California should examine its maintenance practices – not tax profits
To reduce gas prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a tax on the oil industry's excess profits, but that won't necessarily help. California lawmakers should instead take a closer look at how refiners use maintenance shutdowns for their benefit.
Race to zero: Can California’s power grid handle a 15-fold increase in electric cars?
Despite expecting 12.5 million electric cars by 2035, California officials insist that the grid can provide enough electricity. But that’s based on multiple assumptions — including building solar and wind at almost five times the pace of the past decade — that may not be realistic.
KTVU FOX 2
See how California's major reservoirs are faring with the recent rains
On Monday, the Army Corps of Engineers did something that seemed impossible even a month ago. The corps released water from the Lake Mendocino Reservoir because there's actually too much of it. Five big reservoirs, Bullard, Comanche, Folsom, mega reservoirs Don Pedro and Oroville are all above 100% of normal for this time of year; an amazing reversal.
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
CBS News
590K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2