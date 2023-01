Las Vegas police found a previously missing 11-year-old Lanaiyah McChristian-Stumpges on Saturday.

Prior to being found, Lanaiyah was last seen at approximately 1118 hours near the 8900 block of W. Russell Las Vegas, Nevada. Police say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red and plaid pajamas, with no shoes and no socks.

LVMPD announced they found Lanaiyah at 10:41 p.m. on Saturday.