ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Waite: Schenectady city politics are about to get real serious

By Andrew Waite
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfsoK_0kF6D7sk00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy delivers the 2023 State of the City Address Monday, January 9, 2023.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy is likely to face a serious battle for his seat this year.

No one on the Democratic side has yet officially announced a bid for mayor, but McCarthy’s intentions to seek a fourth term are clear. And, this past week, we learned that Council President Marion Porterfield submitted her name to the city’s Democratic Party leaders seeking an endorsement to run for the city’s top post.

No matter what comes of that endorsement decision, which is expected to be finalized in the next couple of weeks after interviews with candidates on Saturday, it appears Porterfield, a 67-year-old Black woman, is poised to challenge McCarthy, a 66-year-old white man, for the Democratic line on the ballot on Election Day.

If she does, she will enter the race as a very serious candidate. In addition, her candidacy would almost inherently ensure that some very serious issues currently facing the city continue to be discussed. In the end, a Porterfield primary attempt, coupled with an already announced Republican mayoral bid by city GOP Chairman Matt Nelligan, will tell us a lot about where Schenectady stands on issues of class and race. It’ll also tell us whether progressives have officially supplanted the old-guard moderate Democrats, or – though it seems very unlikely taking into account Schenectady’s heavily Democratic enrollment – whether the city is open to non-Democratic leadership after not having elected a non-Democrat since longtime Councilman Vince Riggi, an independent, was knocked off in 2019.

Porterfield is about as strong a primary challenger as exists in the city. She’s served on the council since 2012, she’s been council president since 2021, and she has deep roots in community advocacy.

Consider that McCarthy barely squeaked by a far-less politically experienced candidate in Thearse McCalmon in 2019, winning 940 to 835 in a primary with pitiful turnout, and it’s easy to see how Porterfield’s candidacy packs a powerful punch.

Some may question whether a forcefully fought primary campaign could weaken the city’s Democratic party and continue to fuel controversies that have been seen as impeding progress.

In fact, Marva Isaacs, the 79-year-old Hamilton Hill Neighborhood Association president, confirmed to reporter Tyler A. McNeil her plans to run for a City Council seat because she’s frustrated by the infighting. Meanwhile, the all-Democratic council’s division is exactly the dynamic Nelligan wants to exploit as leader of a recently woken-from-the-dead Republican Party hoping to shake up Schenectady politics.

But a tough fight could be a good thing.

There’s no doubt that race has risen to the forefront of city politics since a slate of candidates of color came into office in 2021. Tensions started simmering during that campaign, when an announcement hosted by candidates of that slate was disrupted by a white candidate, Doreen Ditoro, and her supporters. During the event, David Ditoro, Doreen Ditoro’s former husband, shoved a sign into the face of former Schenectady County Democratic Chairman Joe Landry.

Since then, tensions have boiled over.

Before you dismiss the council’s ongoing arguments about race as a distraction, reflect for a moment on the very real impact it’s having on city leaders.

During this last week’s council meeting, Councilman Carl Williams, who is Black, said, “I remain optimistic despite my wife receiving a piece of hate mail at our house this evening while tending to a 19-month-old daughter.”

At the same meeting, Councilman Damonni Farley, who is also Black, said he and Porterfield have also received hate mail.

That’s incredibly serious.

It’s also important to note that people aren’t bringing up race for the sake of talking about it. Race has come up in city politics because of the ways in which it contributes to inequities throughout a city like Schenectady, which is roughly 55% white and 19% Black, according to U.S. Census data. That also deserves serious consideration. Going forward, it’s critical that city leaders recognize and address the ways in which issues like race and poverty factor into all their decisions, whether it be affordable housing, sidewalks or police reform.

For her part, Porterfield says her candidacy won’t be about race, but instead will focus on her deep ties to the city.

“The difference between Gary [McCarthy] and I is the close connection to the community and the community that is most greatly impacted by not having that generational wealth,” Porterfield said, emphasizing these connections go beyond race.

But it’s not hard to read between the lines.

Union College political science professor Zoe Oxley said, “I could imagine her [campaign] focusing on her work before she was a city councilmember, her work in the neighborhoods, as well as the constituencies she has tried to serve in office and would continue to serve going forward. And those conversations are likely to be race linked.”

Plus, as Porterfield recognizes, it’ll be hard to completely ignore race in a campaign that pits a Black woman against a white man in a primary to lead a city that has recently dealt so openly with the issue.

“It’s going to be just because of what I look like, who I am. That’s going to come out,” Porterfield said. “But that will not be what I am beating the drum for.”

In reality, race being at the forefront of the mayoral campaign could be a net positive for the city that, when it comes to race, clearly has a lot to work out.

Either way, the mayoral campaign we’re likely in for should tell us a lot about the current makeup of Schenectady. Have its Democrats embraced the more progressive wings of the party, which tend to prioritize addressing social justice and other generational inequities? Or do the Democrats largely continue to embrace the more traditional moderate approach?

McCarthy is very much a moderate Democrat. In his campaign, he’ll be able to make fair points about how the relationships he’s cultivated over three terms — relationships with county, state and business leaders — have helped lead to real development in the city, particularly downtown. He’ll legitimately be able to argue a change in leadership could hamper further progress.

“How do you rise above and address some of these shortcomings and create opportunities for everybody? I would articulate my record,” McCarthy said. “I’d like to think everybody is going to say what a great job I’m doing, but that’s not the reality of politics. So I look forward to the opportunity to take my case to the voters.”

Both McCarthy and Porterfield will have to figure out how to complete the delicate dance of claiming credit for the city’s successes while distancing themselves from its deficits due to the fact they’ve each held leadership positions for more than a decade.

Nelligan, who turns 50 this week, will be all too happy to sell Schenectady as a dysfunctioning city and sow division among his rivals.

Particularly of McCarthy, Nelligan likes to say, “You don’t get to be a ringmaster and say you’re not a part of the circus.”

Over the last year, the Nelligan-led city GOP has engaged in several stunts dressed up as legitimate concerns. However, for all Nelligan’s bluster and divisive rhetoric, he is a serious person who has worked roughly 15 years as a GOP political operative in state politics. He’s likely to wage a populist campaign I could see gaining traction.

“I’m someone who strongly believes in our neighborhoods, and that includes every minority neighborhood in the city. I’m appalled that we’re spending so much money on lofts and condos and sidewalks and casinos downtown while neighborhoods atrophy,” Nelligan said. “Everybody cares about public safety, everybody cares about infrastructure, everybody cares about making sure that we have affordable housing. I think there are a lot of things we can rally around together.”

The City Council has been lampooned recently as a result of its arguing, its perceived lack of accomplishments, its haphazard approach to doling out American Rescue Plan Act funding. But the campaign ahead actually shows signs of seriousness, in which residents could be in for substantive debates about which policies and approaches would best address the city’s issues.

Hopefully, this increases engagement in city politics and leads to significant improvements in voter turnout. If it does, whichever candidate comes out on top in the mayoral election will be in a strong position to lead. Nelligan, who arguably faces the longest odds, makes that point.

“Whoever wins, that’s great for that person, because that demonstrates they’ve got a mandate to govern,” Nelligan said. “That’s what overcomes a fractious council. I think the council comes in line if you can see that there has been a really strong verdict in favor of one candidate or the other.”

In other words?

Schenectady will benefit from a serious campaign.

Columnist Andrew Waite can be reached at awaite@dailygazette.net and at 518-417-9338. Follow him on Twitter @UpstateWaite.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Andrew Waite, News, Opinion, Schenectady, Schenectady County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYn0p_0kF6D7sk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByQpi_0kF6D7sk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZG5E_0kF6D7sk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0zUy_0kF6D7sk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2rnd_0kF6D7sk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRt1W_0kF6D7sk00

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Citizen Group Forms to Address Union Avenue Proposal

I received the following from a group that has recently formed in response to a proposal being developed by the Mayor's office for, according to the city's website, a"streetscape improvement project to enhance Saratoga Springs' signature street-Union Avenue between East Avenue and Circular Street." There will be a public hearing and a presentation on this proposal at the Tuesday, January 17, City Council meeting.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
FORT EDWARD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue alert in effect for Albany County

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert for Albany County from Tuesday, January 17 through Friday, January 20. Code Blue is a cold weather program aimed at reducing barriers for homeless people looking for shelter.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Q 105.7

Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?

If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
COLONIE, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins launches podcast

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins on Tuesday announced the launch of “The Chief’s Corner, Conversations with Albany, NY Police Chief Eric Hawkins,” a podcast that will highlight the men and women of the Albany Police Department. The podcast will be hosted by the chief himself and he will meet regularly with guests to discuss their backgrounds, what inspired them to enter the law enforcement profession, and what their current roles are.
ALBANY, NY
wbfo.org

Schenectady debuting new police technology “Patrolfinder”

"Right now, if you call for a police car, we send a police car. What we want to do is we want to send police cars on high priority calls, the lower priorities, the ones that have time that they can wait, we want to set expectations with the caller, that a police car will be there within the next couple hours." ~ Police Chief Eric Clifford.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady Police unveil new technology aimed at increasing efficiency

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are bringing new technology into the field.  Police Chief Eric Clifford said the new software, called Patrolfinder, is part of a years-long effort to increase transparency and safety on the job while attempting to reduce crime.  Clifford said officers are seeing increased calls and continued issues with crime and […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s The Egg

The Egg has been a performing arts venue in the Empire State Plaza since 1978. The venue has hosted thousands of concerts, lectures, presentations, comedy shows, musicals and educational programming over the years.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls’ food truck corrals face an uncertain future

For years, a visit to Lawrence Street on a spring, summer or fall Thursday has been a special thing. Cars line the street and locals flock by the sidewalk, all headed to the Glens Falls Shirt Factory. Their common destination would be the venue's weekly food truck corral, a seasonal event that has formed its own loyal community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
5K+
Followers
266
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy