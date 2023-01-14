Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
New York State DEC On the Negative Consequences of Feeding Deer in Winter
Now that white-tailed deer hunting seasons have ended throughout most of New York State, it may be tempting to begin feeding deer to “help” them through the winter. However, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, feeding deer during the winter or other times of the year is unnecessary, prohibited in New York, and can have very negative consequences for deer, your neighbors, and surrounding wildlife habitat.
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks
New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
Local pushback to state plan banning gas appliances: "The state is shockingly tone deaf with this plan"
Members of Erie County’s Republican caucus have introduced a resolution opposing the proposed state ban on natural gas heating and are hoping to draw bipartisan support for the measure. Legislator Chris Greene discussed the measure on WBEN Wednesday
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
Your License Will Change in 2023 in New York State
THE DMV in New York State is worried about fraud and counterfeit licenses. Here are some of the changes that you will see on your new ID:
The state of New York is sending eligible residents two tax credit rebates
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for two tax credits? The first credit is the Empire State child credit and the second credit is the earned income credit.
Grab the Pole for 6 Free Fishing Days in New York in 2023
June 24-25 September 23 (National Hunting and Fishing Day) November 11 (Veterans Day) You need a fishing license in New York if you are 16 years and older and fishing for:. Freshwater fish species by angling, spearing, hooking, longbow, and tip-ups. Frog species by spearing, catching with the hands, or...
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money
In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.
Treacherous Travel For Portions Of New York State
The second half of the first month of 2023 is about to start and it is going to bring back some winter weather. While we have been enjoying some of the warm temperatures this January has given us, the cold air is about to take over. The snow and cold...
New York faces a new legal fight over a proposed crypto-mining power plant
Environmental groups are pushing New York state to scrutinize a crypto mining company’s purchase of a gas-fired power plant, contending in a new lawsuit that turning the power plant into a crypto mine would go against the state’s climate goals and dump more pollution on nearby neighborhoods. Sierra...
How will N.J. tax our home sales after we move to Florida?
Q. We own our primary residence in New Jersey and several investment properties also in the state. Next year we plan on selling our primary New Jersey residence, declaring our current Florida house as our primary residence and becoming homesteaded in Florida. Some time after we become Florida residents, we plan on selling one New Jersey investment property a year. Florida has no state tax but New Jersey does. What should we expect for taxes?
Rolison calls for protest against plan to ban gas cooking and heating
ALBANY – State Senator Rob Rolison (R, Poughkeepsie) Tuesday launched an online petition calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and the Climate Action Council to reverse their proposed statewide ban on fossil fuel connections in new residential building construction starting in 2025. Under the additional terms of the proposal laid...
Do As I Didn’t: Watch Your New York State License Expiration Date Closely
Some days I surprise myself with this whole adulting thing - being responsible not only for myself, but my 7-year-old daughter, our two cats, our home, my two jobs, and all that comes along with these things. Other days, my biggest accomplishment is getting into my car wearing two of...
What to know about New York state property tax break for first responders
ALBANY N.Y. (WETM) – On January 18th, a school district near Albany held a public hearing as it considers providing a tax exemption to qualified first responders who live and serve within the district. The exemption comes after Governor Kathy Hochul recently approved a property tax exemption of up to 10% on the primary home […]
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
Meet The 2 Largest Landowners In New York State
Have you ever wondered who owns the most land in New York State? Is it a private family, or a business?. A website called World Population Review has pretty up to date information and stats on land owners around the world. Approximately 72% of land in the United States is...
