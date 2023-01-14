ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York

I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates

New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
New York State DEC On the Negative Consequences of Feeding Deer in Winter

Now that white-tailed deer hunting seasons have ended throughout most of New York State, it may be tempting to begin feeding deer to “help” them through the winter. However, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, feeding deer during the winter or other times of the year is unnecessary, prohibited in New York, and can have very negative consequences for deer, your neighbors, and surrounding wildlife habitat.
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks

New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
Grab the Pole for 6 Free Fishing Days in New York in 2023

June 24-25 September 23 (National Hunting and Fishing Day) November 11 (Veterans Day) You need a fishing license in New York if you are 16 years and older and fishing for:. Freshwater fish species by angling, spearing, hooking, longbow, and tip-ups. Frog species by spearing, catching with the hands, or...
How will N.J. tax our home sales after we move to Florida?

Q. We own our primary residence in New Jersey and several investment properties also in the state. Next year we plan on selling our primary New Jersey residence, declaring our current Florida house as our primary residence and becoming homesteaded in Florida. Some time after we become Florida residents, we plan on selling one New Jersey investment property a year. Florida has no state tax but New Jersey does. What should we expect for taxes?
Rolison calls for protest against plan to ban gas cooking and heating

ALBANY – State Senator Rob Rolison (R, Poughkeepsie) Tuesday launched an online petition calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and the Climate Action Council to reverse their proposed statewide ban on fossil fuel connections in new residential building construction starting in 2025. Under the additional terms of the proposal laid...
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?

It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
