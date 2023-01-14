Read full article on original website
Joseph Anthony Costanza, Sr.
A resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, LA. He was born January 28, 1939 in Independence, LA and was 83 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Ann Costanza; daughters, Jackie Barcia and JoAnn Rumfola; son, Joseph A. Costanza, Jr.; grandchildren, John Charles Lee, Kelly Costanza, Venesia Brooks, Cari Short, Kyle Costanza, Kevin Costanza, and Hailey Rumfola; great-grandchildren, Julian Creel, Lillian Creel, Paisley Short, Gavon Short, Lola Short, Jesse Short, Liam Short, Khloe Short, and unborn grandchild, Arlyn Short. Preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Lynn Costanza; dad, Joseph Guiseppe Costanza; mom, Katie Lamonica Costanza; sister, Agnes Mangearcina; brother, Phillip Costanza; brother, Anthony Costanza; great-grandchild, Arley Short. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 10:00AM until religious services at 12Noon on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Services conducted by Bro. Dale Ziebarth. Interment Loranger Community Cemetery, Loranger, LA. Because of Covid there will be no family gathering or food. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
JoEtta Pittman Miller
JoEtta Pittman Miller, 66, belovedly known as Nana, of Kentwood, passed away at 11 a.m., on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Tammany Hospital. JoEtta was born October 11, 1956, in Independence, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Ray, Sr. and Bertha Gill Pittman; her siblings, Dudley “Chuck” Pittman, Bobby Ray Pittman, Jr., and James “Jimmy” Pittman; her son, Jacob Robert Crow; nephew, Christopher Pittman and niece Candice Adams Cash.
Thomas "Tommy" Joiner
Thomas, age 71, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. Thomas was an avid baseball fan and music lover. He enjoyed watching his daughter sing, and when he wasn’t doing that he was singing and listening to gospel music. Thomas was strong in his Christian faith and loved studying God’s word. One of his notable accomplishments was becoming an Ordained Minister. Some of his most fond memories were going on trips and adventures, planting gardens, playing with his dogs, and playing with his granddaughter. Thomas was a wonderful father and loving husband that always put his family first. He will be forever missed.
Sheila Jean Roberts Spring
Mrs. Sheila Jean Roberts Spring, 68, of McComb, MS, passed from this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. Mrs. Jean was born in Lexington, MS on October 11, 1954 and was the daughter of Bob Roberts and Inez White Roberts. There are so many wonderful things to say about her but the most important thing we, as her family, want people to know is that she had such a BIG HEART. She loved people and lived her life to help others that were in need. She loved God, she loved her husband, her grandbabies and then her family. For thirty three years, and through all of her endeavors, and the busy days, her sun rose and fell around her husband and love, Kenneth Spring. The depths of her love, care and servitude to him was unparalleled. Her life literally revolved around the family and making sure they were happy. She was selfless. She was energetic. She was a go-getter. Should an opportunity or obstacle arise that she wanted to overcome, through determination and tenacity, she would accomplish her desired goal. She was always making sure everyone was taken care of and happy. That’s what brought her peace and joy. When Jean had free time available she enjoyed listening to gospel music. Jean enjoyed visiting and talking on the phone with her closest friends.
Gerald Sticker
Candidate for sheriff Gerald Sticker was on hand for the veterans' monument at Ponchatoula Cemetery.
20-year-old from Maurepas dies in Ascension Parish crash
GONZALES---On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a four-vehicle crash on US 61 south of LA 431 in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 20-year-old Cameron Hall of Maurepas. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Honda Civic, driven by...
City Court of Hammond announces warrant amnesty program
Judge C. Britain Sledge, III announced today that the City Court of Hammond will hold a Warrant Amnesty Program for persons with outstanding warrants. Beginning January 17 through February 28, 2023, the Court will hold a forgiveness program for individuals with outstanding warrants. During this period, the Court will allow defendants with outstanding warrants to pay their charges without fear of arrest. If you appear in person during the amnesty period on a charge, YOU WILL NOT BE ARRESTED. The City Court of Hammond is located at 303 East Thomas Street, Hammond, Louisiana 70401.
