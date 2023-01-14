Read full article on original website
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaine State
Camden on Canvas: The must-attend event for art lovers and collectorsRachel PerkinsCamden, ME
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
wabi.tv
Bangor pub temporarily closed over parking issues
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We told you last month about a popular spot in Bangor that was temporarily closing its doors in the new year. We now have some more details about why. Peter and Debbie Brountas operate the Main Tavern. Their attorney, Jon Haddow with the law firm Farrell,...
Did You Know Priscilla Presley Lived In Bangor for A Short While?
Of course, everyone is still reeling from the news of Lisa Marie. It was a stun to the world to find out the King's daughter passed away last week. She was only 54 years old, and the news seemed to come out of nowhere. Lord knows, she lived a bit of an eccentric life... Her super-short marriage to Michael Jackson for instance. On the other hand, if you grew up as the daughter of Elvis, nothing would ever be what you and I might consider "normal".
WPFO
Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend
BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
All Your Classic Rock Favorites Done By An Orchestra? Check Out The Gracie This Weekend
Classic Rock lovers are in for a treat this weekend. In what is surely a truly unique experience, Classic Rock will get the orchestral treatment, transforming it and taking the songs you know and love to a whole other level of amazing. Classic Rock Orchestra is coming to the Gracie...
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta Was Robbed (Again)
The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta was robbed again, after a similar robbery a few months ago. Some stores seem to be more vulnerable to robberies than others, and the Big Apple Convenience Store on Stone Street seems to be one of them. The Augusta Police Department is once again investigating a robbery at the store, this time at approximately 1:21 Friday morning. Officials received a call from someone at the store who said an unidentified man had walked into the building, displayed a firearm, and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. The person then fled the scene before police arrived. No one was hurt.
Comedian Chelsea Handler Is Coming To Bangor
Get ready for a big night of laughs at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Now that we are currently in the doldrums of winter, everyone will need a good laugh once we thaw out this spring, and a big star is coming to Bangor for a hysterical stand-up comedy show. Most of the time, we get amazing musical acts coming to town, but this time around, we have the pleasure of enjoying one of the best comedians around!
mainebiz.biz
A former Maine Veterans’ Homes site in Augusta will become home to arts academy
Maine Arts Academy, a charter school for the arts, plans to move to a building in Augusta that’s about six times bigger than its current location in Sidney. The academy bought 310 Cony Road from Maine Veterans’ Homes Augusta for $3.25 million. Chris Paszyc of the Boulos Co....
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine
According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
Bangor’s “Blue Sky Lounge” To Ramp Up Saturday Dance Nights
There was a time when Bangor had more than its share of options for those who wished to dance. That time has passed, and with the recent closing of the latest dance space, Half-Acre on Harlow St. there aren't many places left for those who want to shake a leg.
Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash
Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
2 Earthquakes Rumble Hancock County Saturday Morning January 14
If you live in Hancock County or in the Bangor area, you might have felt the 2 earthquakes that rumbled our area, in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14th. The first was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened at 1:27 a.m. located 6 kilometers East-Southeast of Dedham. Lots...
Check Out The Hancock County SPCA’s Pet Of The Week: Meet Mei Mei
If you've been on the lookout for an adventure buddy with big eyes and four furry legs, then look no further than this week's "Pet of the Week" Mei Mei. Annie Chalmers, a Medical Technician at the SPCA of Hancock County, says Mei Mei is one stunning pup. "Mei Mei...
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
mainepublic.org
Down East area earns National Heritage designation, the first in Maine
Downeast Maine is officially a National Heritage Area, the first in the state. The designation means that the region is now considered a nationally significant landscape. President Biden made it official when he signed legislation into law late last year. The idea started with Downeast farmers who wanted to raise...
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
Don’t Get Caught Off Guard: Bangor Puts Parking Ban In Place For Monday Evening
It should come as no surprise to anyone at all that the City of Bangor has issued a Parking Ban for the Downtown area this evening. The snow, sleet, and freezing rain that started Sunday night and continues still have kept road crews busy trying to keep the surfaces from slicking over. They need the time and the space to clear the build-up of all that precipitation.
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
penbaypilot.com
Local officials begin day by solving mystery of man found in the snow
OWLS HEAD — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were still early into their shifts Monday morning, Jan. 16, when they were presented with a mystery to solve. Earlier, a local company that does winter plow work found a male lying in a snowbank near the dead-end side of Ash Point Drive, in Owls Head. All they knew was what they saw: a male, cold, wet, in a lot of pain, and who had no idea how he’d gotten there.
