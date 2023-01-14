ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Bangor pub temporarily closed over parking issues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We told you last month about a popular spot in Bangor that was temporarily closing its doors in the new year. We now have some more details about why. Peter and Debbie Brountas operate the Main Tavern. Their attorney, Jon Haddow with the law firm Farrell,...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Did You Know Priscilla Presley Lived In Bangor for A Short While?

Of course, everyone is still reeling from the news of Lisa Marie. It was a stun to the world to find out the King's daughter passed away last week. She was only 54 years old, and the news seemed to come out of nowhere. Lord knows, she lived a bit of an eccentric life... Her super-short marriage to Michael Jackson for instance. On the other hand, if you grew up as the daughter of Elvis, nothing would ever be what you and I might consider "normal".
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend

BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
BANGOR, ME
Seacoast Current

Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta Was Robbed (Again)

The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta was robbed again, after a similar robbery a few months ago. Some stores seem to be more vulnerable to robberies than others, and the Big Apple Convenience Store on Stone Street seems to be one of them. The Augusta Police Department is once again investigating a robbery at the store, this time at approximately 1:21 Friday morning. Officials received a call from someone at the store who said an unidentified man had walked into the building, displayed a firearm, and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. The person then fled the scene before police arrived. No one was hurt.
AUGUSTA, ME
I-95 FM

Comedian Chelsea Handler Is Coming To Bangor

Get ready for a big night of laughs at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Now that we are currently in the doldrums of winter, everyone will need a good laugh once we thaw out this spring, and a big star is coming to Bangor for a hysterical stand-up comedy show. Most of the time, we get amazing musical acts coming to town, but this time around, we have the pleasure of enjoying one of the best comedians around!
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine

According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
WINSLOW, ME
Q 96.1

Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash

Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
PERU, ME
mainepublic.org

Down East area earns National Heritage designation, the first in Maine

Downeast Maine is officially a National Heritage Area, the first in the state. The designation means that the region is now considered a nationally significant landscape. President Biden made it official when he signed legislation into law late last year. The idea started with Downeast farmers who wanted to raise...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Don’t Get Caught Off Guard: Bangor Puts Parking Ban In Place For Monday Evening

It should come as no surprise to anyone at all that the City of Bangor has issued a Parking Ban for the Downtown area this evening. The snow, sleet, and freezing rain that started Sunday night and continues still have kept road crews busy trying to keep the surfaces from slicking over. They need the time and the space to clear the build-up of all that precipitation.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Local officials begin day by solving mystery of man found in the snow

OWLS HEAD — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were still early into their shifts Monday morning, Jan. 16, when they were presented with a mystery to solve. Earlier, a local company that does winter plow work found a male lying in a snowbank near the dead-end side of Ash Point Drive, in Owls Head. All they knew was what they saw: a male, cold, wet, in a lot of pain, and who had no idea how he’d gotten there.
OWLS HEAD, ME
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy