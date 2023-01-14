Read full article on original website
Participating locations for Guilderland Restaurant Week
The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce is set to host its 15th Restaurant and Entertainment Week from January 25 to January 31. The restaurants are located around Guilderland, Altamont and Voorheesville.
Popular Saratoga Springs Clothing Store To Close Later This Month
A national chain that has been a Saratoga Springs mainstay for 20 years will be closing for good in late January. As internet shopping has become the norm over the years, it is still disappointing to see brick-and-mortar stores go by the wayside. First and foremost jobs and livelihoods can be affected, and we never want to see business and commerce affected on a local level.
Schenectady woman wins grand prize in NYS photo contest
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) congratulates the winners of the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. The contest asked New Yorkers to capture the beauty of outdoor New York and its natural beauty.
Clifton Park cafe, under new ownership, adds bookstore
MochaLisa's Caffé, located in Clifton Park Center, has undergone some changes over the past few months. The café came under new ownership in November, later moved to a new space not that far away from the old location, and added a bookstore.
Big $45K Take 5 Winner! Ticket Sold in Saratoga County!
The Capital Region wasn't lucky in the whopping $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but there was another big winner in the Take 5 drawing on Friday, January 13th. The winning Take 5 numbers for Friday, January 13th evening drawing were 3, 5, 7, 19, and 27. Someone matched all five numbers and since they were the only winning ticket sold, they win $45,713!
New bubble tea, ramen shop opens in Latham
Tai Chi Bubble Tea officially opened its doors at 800 Loudon Road in Latham at the very end of December. The new shop serves bubble tea, ramen, sushi burritos and poke bowls.
Participants announced for the Schenectady Soup Stroll
The seventh annual Schenectady Soup Stroll is set for Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can visit the participating downtown restaurants to try soup samples for $1 each and then vote on their favorites.
Guilderland restaurant closing after 11 years
Cafe Calabria at 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland is closing after 11 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 10.
Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?
If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
4 Hidden Gem Restaurants In Troy That Deserve Your Attention
As much as Troy has changed in recent years, ask someone where to eat downtown and you'll probably still get hit with the old standards. It's time we refresh that conversation. In the last year of living downtown, I've discovered four places that I would consider hidden gems - these...
State-Of-The-Art Venue In Upstate New York For Sale
A state-of-the-art performing arts center that has hosted some top artists in Upstate New York is surprisingly on the market. The Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts located on Water Street in Catskill, New York is for sale. Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts For Sale In Catskill,...
Troy’s The Daisy closes, reopening as new restaurant
The Daisy in Troy officially closed at 6 Franklin Place on January 14. According to a post on The Daisy Facebook page, owners Kim and Joe Proctor will be reopening the space as a new restaurant.
Southern Adirondack Independent Living gets new leader
Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL), a health advocacy organization that helps disabled individuals in the North Country, is experiencing a change in leadership. This week, SAIL announced the appointment of its new executive director.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Mechanicville Stewart’s
A lucky Stewart's Shops customer purchased a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $34,245. The winning ticket was from the January 16 evening TAKE 5 drawing.
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
‘Kinderhook Creature’ Once Stalked the Woods Near Albany, New York
There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
Stewart’s seeks suggestions for new ice cream flavor name
Stewart's Shops is asking their customers for suggestions to name a new ice cream flavor they plan on releasing.
New Capital Region Pizzeria Promises 'Authentic, Delicious Italian Cuisine'
A new pizzeria in the Capital Region is setting high expectations ahead of its grand opening. Bella Lucia Pizzeria, located in Saratoga County at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park, is set to open Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a Facebook post. Owner’s Melissa Craine and Sean Lee previously ran the po…
Code Blue alert in effect for Albany County
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert for Albany County from Tuesday, January 17 through Friday, January 20. Code Blue is a cold weather program aimed at reducing barriers for homeless people looking for shelter.
New Italian restaurant opens in Clifton Park
The Painted Lemon has officially opened its doors at 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park. The Italian restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, January 11.
