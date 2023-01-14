ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal

Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart

The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision

Mike Tomlin made a big coaching decision Wednesday. The Steelers’ head coach is retaining Matt Canada as the team’s offensive coordinator, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Steelers have no plans to replace offensive coordinator Matt Canada and he is expected to return in 2023, per sources https://t.co/aF3nnZsgLk — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

PFF Links Steelers To Another Talented Inside Linebacker, An Obvious Need For The ’23 Off-Season

Inside linebacker seems to be a pressing need for the Pittsburgh Steelers this off-season. By all indications, Devin Bush seems like he’ll find a fresh start somewhere else after an underwhelming four-year tenure in Pittsburgh. Robert Spillane is meant more as a rotational piece than an every-down linebacker, like he was the last four weeks of the season. Myles Jack is the X-factor as far as the black and gold’s middle linebackers go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Justin Jefferson sounds like he wants to leave the Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson sounds like he’s ready to leave the Minnesota Vikings. The 2022 version of the Minnesota Vikings made the playoffs after finishing the regular season first in the NFC North, however, the club made it no further than Sunday night’s Wild Card Round, as they were handed a tough defeat at the hands of the New York Giants in a 31-24 contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic

The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
