There are videos of David Duckham out there, but not as many as you’d hope. His twisting run past three All Blacks in that match against the Barbarians in ’73 is online, so is his whirlwind sprint down the wing against Scotland in that year’s Five Nations, in what they called the greatest try never scored at Twickenham (and there’s a conversation), and his side-step around Roger Blyth to score the opener when England played Wales in ’74. There’s a sharp finish, “one of his specials”, for Coventry against London Scottish in the Cup final later that same year, and bits and pieces of his Lions tour to New Zealand in ’71, when he scored 11 tries in 16 games.

1 HOUR AGO