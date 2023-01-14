ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

mynewsla.com

Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified

Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
MURRIETA, CA
vvng.com

Police give an update on the weekend shooting

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a shooting that occurred in Victorville, and a second unrelated call for service in Hesperia over the weekend. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Merry Oaks Street...
VICTORVILLE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver From Dangerous Police Pursuit Makes Appearance in Court

A man who led authorities on a wild and dangerous pursuit throughout Orange and LA counties back in November made his first appearance in court Tuesday. It has been a little more than two months since that very intense pursuit and the arraignment was Tuesday afternoon. The driver, Johnny Anchondo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Suspect in Death of Woman at South LA Street Takeover Arrested in New Mexico

A 28-year-old man in New Mexico was arrested in the Christmas Day death of a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover, police said Tuesday. Dante Chapple-Young, of Orange County, was arrested Jan. 12, according to jail records. Police said at a Tuesday news conference with the victim's family members that Chapple-Young was considered a fugitive who left Southern California following the fatal crash and was arrested near Albuquerque.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police to Announce Arrest in Death of Woman at South LA Street Takeover

Police are expected to announce an arrest on Tuesday in the Christmas Day death of a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover. No details about the arrest were available Monday night, but the Los Angeles Police Department scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the department's South Traffic Division on 4125 S. Crenshaw Blvd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

South Gate Father Sentenced for Murdering His 5-Month-Old Daughter

A South Gate man who pleaded no contest to murdering his 5-month-old daughter was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years to life in state prison. Jose Francisco Aleman -- who was 22 at the time of the crime and is now 26 -- pleaded no contest last Sept. 1 to second-degree murder for the Feb. 23, 2019, death of his daughter, Selena.
SOUTH GATE, CA
vvng.com

Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
VICTORVILLE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Pursuit Ends in the Hawthorne Area

A police pursuit ended in the Hawthorne area with the driver and passenger taken into custody. The initial call was for reckless DUI driving, according to authorities. The LA County Sheriff's Department initiated the pursuit around 4:47 p.m. around the 405 Freeway at Rosecrans. According to reports the passenger in...
HAWTHORNE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 101 Freeway

At least one person was killed Monday night in a multi-vehicle crash in the Calabasas area of the western San Fernando Valley. The crash occurred at 9:12 p.m. on the westbound 101 Freeway and Las Virgenes Road, where two injured victims had to be freed from vehicles by firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
CALABASAS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Thieves Use Pickup Truck to Drag Away ATM's

Dramatic new video Wednesday shows a pair of thieves who are stealing ATM's. Surveillance video shows them using a truck to pull the money machines out of businesses in the Inland Empire. It was Sunday around 10:45 p.m. when two men in a white pickup truck were using tie down...
PERRIS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Caught-on-Cam Shooting Halts Compton Youth Program

Lee esta historia en español aquí. The founder of a youth academy in Compton says the center may never reopen after children were forced to run for cover when gunmen opened fire right outside the building. The LA City Wildcats Youth Academy has now been closed for five...
COMPTON, CA

