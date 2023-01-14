Read full article on original website
2 bicyclists killed by suspected DUI driver in Rancho Cucamonga
A suspected DUI driver was arrested after two bicyclists were struck and killed in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. The suspect Robert Gubany, 23, from Fontana was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. The victims were identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both...
KTLA.com
Family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in line of duty in Lake Elsinore speaks out
The family of a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line duty in Lake Elsinore last week is speaking out. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was shot Jan. 13 while responding to a call involving domestic violence and a child custody issue, Sheriff Chad Bianco said at last week’s press conference.
Irvine man fatally shot in confrontation with police
A Southern California man armed with a gun was fatally shot in a confrontation with police officers, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified
Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
newsantaana.com
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
Motorcyclist killed in North County crash
A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon following a North County crash, said the Carlsbad Police Department.
vvng.com
Police give an update on the weekend shooting
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a shooting that occurred in Victorville, and a second unrelated call for service in Hesperia over the weekend. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Merry Oaks Street...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver From Dangerous Police Pursuit Makes Appearance in Court
A man who led authorities on a wild and dangerous pursuit throughout Orange and LA counties back in November made his first appearance in court Tuesday. It has been a little more than two months since that very intense pursuit and the arraignment was Tuesday afternoon. The driver, Johnny Anchondo...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Death of Woman at South LA Street Takeover Arrested in New Mexico
A 28-year-old man in New Mexico was arrested in the Christmas Day death of a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover, police said Tuesday. Dante Chapple-Young, of Orange County, was arrested Jan. 12, according to jail records. Police said at a Tuesday news conference with the victim's family members that Chapple-Young was considered a fugitive who left Southern California following the fatal crash and was arrested near Albuquerque.
NBC Los Angeles
Police to Announce Arrest in Death of Woman at South LA Street Takeover
Police are expected to announce an arrest on Tuesday in the Christmas Day death of a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover. No details about the arrest were available Monday night, but the Los Angeles Police Department scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the department's South Traffic Division on 4125 S. Crenshaw Blvd.
NBC Los Angeles
South Gate Father Sentenced for Murdering His 5-Month-Old Daughter
A South Gate man who pleaded no contest to murdering his 5-month-old daughter was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years to life in state prison. Jose Francisco Aleman -- who was 22 at the time of the crime and is now 26 -- pleaded no contest last Sept. 1 to second-degree murder for the Feb. 23, 2019, death of his daughter, Selena.
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
1-month-old girl dies after rollover collision on 101 Freeway in Valley Village, CHP says
A 1-month-old baby girl died after she was ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash on the 101 Freeway, the CHP says.
NBC Los Angeles
Police Pursuit Ends in the Hawthorne Area
A police pursuit ended in the Hawthorne area with the driver and passenger taken into custody. The initial call was for reckless DUI driving, according to authorities. The LA County Sheriff's Department initiated the pursuit around 4:47 p.m. around the 405 Freeway at Rosecrans. According to reports the passenger in...
NBC Los Angeles
One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 101 Freeway
At least one person was killed Monday night in a multi-vehicle crash in the Calabasas area of the western San Fernando Valley. The crash occurred at 9:12 p.m. on the westbound 101 Freeway and Las Virgenes Road, where two injured victims had to be freed from vehicles by firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Thieves Use Pickup Truck to Drag Away ATM's
Dramatic new video Wednesday shows a pair of thieves who are stealing ATM's. Surveillance video shows them using a truck to pull the money machines out of businesses in the Inland Empire. It was Sunday around 10:45 p.m. when two men in a white pickup truck were using tie down...
Riverside County deputy killed was former SDPD officer
A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed in Lake Elsinore on Friday started his career as a San Diego Police Department officer, authorities said.
Riverside County deputy killed near Lake Elsinore; suspect arrested
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot during a confrontation with a domestic violence suspect this afternoon at a Lakeland Village home, the department’s second deputy killed in the line of duty in just over two weeks. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Deputy Darnell...
NBC Los Angeles
Caught-on-Cam Shooting Halts Compton Youth Program
Lee esta historia en español aquí. The founder of a youth academy in Compton says the center may never reopen after children were forced to run for cover when gunmen opened fire right outside the building. The LA City Wildcats Youth Academy has now been closed for five...
