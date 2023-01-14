Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Related
Porterville Recorder
North Alabama 78, Cent. Arkansas 73
NORTH ALABAMA (10-10) Forrest 5-7 3-5 13, Howell 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 1-6 6-8 8, Ortiz 5-14 3-4 16, Soucie 3-9 1-2 8, Lane 7-9 4-6 19, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Nelson 2-2 0-0 4, Dawkins 2-2 0-0 4, Agbaosi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 17-25 78. CENT. ARKANSAS (6-14)
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106
Percentages: FG .415, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Mathurin 3-6, Nembhard 2-4, Duarte 2-5, Turner 1-1, Nesmith 1-3, Queen 1-3, Hield 1-4, Brissett 1-6, Taylor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 6, Queen 3, Brissett). Turnovers: 23 (Turner 4, Hield 3, Queen 3, Duarte...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 115, Cleveland 114
Percentages: FG .512, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Garland 5-11, Okoro 4-4, LeVert 4-7, Stevens 1-1, Love 1-5, Rubio 1-5, E.Mobley 0-1, Osman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Okoro 2, LeVert). Turnovers: 16 (E.Mobley 6, LeVert 4, Allen 2, Garland...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI STATE 65, DRAKE 62, OT
Percentages: FG .468, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Trimble 4-9, K.Moore 2-2, Clay 2-5, Ridgnal 1-1, C.Moore 1-3, Mason 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clay, Mayo). Turnovers: 15 (Clay 3, Ridgnal 3, K.Moore 2, Mayo 2, Mogbo 2, C.Moore, Mason, Trimble). Steals: 9 (C.Moore...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI 79, NO. 25 ARKANSAS 76
Percentages: FG .460, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Davis 3-7, Walsh 2-2, Black 1-3, Council 1-4, Pinion 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Black, Makhi.Mitchell). Turnovers: 21 (Davis 6, Black 5, Council 3, Graham 2, Makhi.Mitchell 2, Ford, Johnson, Walsh). Steals: 6 (Council 3, Black...
Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools
The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, ...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 130, Dallas 122
Percentages: FG .570, FT .950. 3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (Murray 4-6, Collins 3-5, Griffin 2-2, Bogdanovic 2-8, Johnson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Young 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 2, Capela, Okongwu). Turnovers: 12 (Young 4, Okongwu 3, Hunter 2, Bogdanovic, Collins, Murray). Steals: 7 (Young...
Porterville Recorder
OKLAHOMA STATE 72, OKLAHOMA 56
Percentages: FG .411, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (J.Groves 2-4, Noland 1-4, Sherfield 1-4, Cortes 0-1, Hill 0-1, T.Groves 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin, Hill, T.Groves). Turnovers: 12 (Sherfield 4, Uzan 4, Oweh 2, Hill, T.Groves). Steals: 3 (Oweh, Sherfield, Uzan). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
USC UPSTATE 61, PRESBYTERIAN 60
Percentages: FG .333, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Forrest 2-6, Barnett 1-3, James 1-4, Stewart 1-4, McCormack 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barnett 3, Ard). Turnovers: 14 (Forrest 4, Barnett 3, Pettaway 2, Reddish-Rhone 2, James, McCormack, Stewart). Steals: 11 (Ard 4, Barnett 3,...
Porterville Recorder
TEMPLE 73, EAST CAROLINA 58
Percentages: FG .339, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Diboundje 3-8, Bayela 2-5, LaCount 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Felton 1-11, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ausar, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Walker 6, LaCount 4, Felton 3, Diboundje 2, Ausar, Johnson). Steals: 3 (Felton 2, LaCount). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 75, Penn St. 67
MINNESOTA (9-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Braun 1-3, Heyer 0-2, Borowicz 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Hammond 2, Oberg 1) Turnovers: 27 (Battle 7, Borowicz 6, Heyer 5, Braun 2, Micheaux 2, Team 2, Cayton 1, Czinano 1, Gradwell 1) Steals: 9 (Borowicz 3, Braun 2,...
Porterville Recorder
OREGON 87, CALIFORNIA 58
Percentages: FG .596, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Soares 3-5, Parris 1-1, Ware 1-1, Guerrier 1-2, Couisnard 1-3, Bittle 1-4, Richardson 1-6, Barthelemy 0-1, Rigsby 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle, Dante, Guerrier, Ware). Turnovers: 4 (Richardson 2, Soares, Ware). Steals: 4 (Dante 2,...
Porterville Recorder
WEST VIRGINIA 74, NO. 14 TCU 65
Percentages: FG .524, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Baugh 1-2, Miles 1-3, Coles 0-1, O'Bannon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coles, Cork, O'Bannon). Turnovers: 19 (Miles 6, Miller 5, Baugh 3, Cork, Doumbia, Lampkin, O'Bannon, Wells). Steals: 9 (Miller 5, Baugh 2, Cork, Lampkin).
Porterville Recorder
NORTHERN IOWA 65, ILLINOIS STATE 63
Percentages: FG .479, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Poindexter 2-5, Kasubke 2-6, Petrakis 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Burford 0-2, Knight 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kasubke, Sissoko). Turnovers: 13 (Knight 4, Burford 2, Lewis 2, Petrakis 2, Kasubke, McChesney, Poindexter). Steals: 6 (Burford 2, Johnson,...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte 122, Houston 117
CHARLOTTE (122) McDaniels 6-11 0-0 12, Washington 7-11 0-5 16, Plumlee 6-8 5-6 17, Ball 4-16 3-3 13, Rozier 11-24 1-1 26, Thor 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 8-10 1-1 17, D.Smith Jr. 2-8 5-6 9, McGowens 3-4 2-3 10. Totals 48-96 17-25 122. HOUSTON (117) J.Smith Jr. 3-7 2-2 8,...
Porterville Recorder
Texas Tech 68, No. 25 Texas 64
TEXAS TECH (15-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.816, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Scott 4-7, Gerlich 1-2, Shavers 1-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Ferrell 2, Freelon 1, Tofaeono 1) Turnovers: 14 (Ferrell 3, Gerlich 3, Scott 2, Shavers 2, Freelon 1, Tofaeono 1, Veitenheimer 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Gerlich 3, Shavers...
Porterville Recorder
SMU 79, TULSA 76, OT
Percentages: FG .422, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Phelps 3-8, Wright 2-2, Nutall 2-7, Smith 0-4, Todorovic 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 14 (Phelps 5, Smith 3, Todorovic 2, Ambrose-Hylton, Lanier, Odigie, Williamson). Steals: 11 (Phelps 6, Nutall 2, Smith 2, Todorovic). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59
SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76. LOYOLA CHICAGO (6-12) Alston 4-13 6-12 14,...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 116, N.Y. Knicks 105
Percentages: FG .442, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Porzingis 4-9, Kuzma 4-12, Morris 3-6, Avdija 2-3, Beal 1-1, Kispert 1-2, Wright 1-3, Hachimura 0-6). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Porzingis 2, Wright 2, Avdija, Beal, Gafford, Kuzma, Morris). Turnovers: 13 (Kuzma 4, Porzingis 3, Beal...
Porterville Recorder
LONGWOOD 64, GARDNER-WEBB 59
Percentages: FG .438, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Soumaoro 6-12, Aldridge 2-4, Dufeal 1-1, Stieber 1-4, Selden 0-1, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reid 3). Turnovers: 17 (Dufeal 3, Selden 3, Stieber 3, Aldridge 2, Nicholas 2, Reid 2, Soumaoro 2). Steals: 5...
Comments / 0