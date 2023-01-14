ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

North Alabama 78, Cent. Arkansas 73

NORTH ALABAMA (10-10) Forrest 5-7 3-5 13, Howell 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 1-6 6-8 8, Ortiz 5-14 3-4 16, Soucie 3-9 1-2 8, Lane 7-9 4-6 19, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Nelson 2-2 0-0 4, Dawkins 2-2 0-0 4, Agbaosi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 17-25 78. CENT. ARKANSAS (6-14)
FLORENCE, AL
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106

Percentages: FG .415, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Mathurin 3-6, Nembhard 2-4, Duarte 2-5, Turner 1-1, Nesmith 1-3, Queen 1-3, Hield 1-4, Brissett 1-6, Taylor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 6, Queen 3, Brissett). Turnovers: 23 (Turner 4, Hield 3, Queen 3, Duarte...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 115, Cleveland 114

Percentages: FG .512, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Garland 5-11, Okoro 4-4, LeVert 4-7, Stevens 1-1, Love 1-5, Rubio 1-5, E.Mobley 0-1, Osman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Okoro 2, LeVert). Turnovers: 16 (E.Mobley 6, LeVert 4, Allen 2, Garland...
Porterville Recorder

MISSOURI STATE 65, DRAKE 62, OT

Percentages: FG .468, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Trimble 4-9, K.Moore 2-2, Clay 2-5, Ridgnal 1-1, C.Moore 1-3, Mason 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clay, Mayo). Turnovers: 15 (Clay 3, Ridgnal 3, K.Moore 2, Mayo 2, Mogbo 2, C.Moore, Mason, Trimble). Steals: 9 (C.Moore...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Porterville Recorder

MISSOURI 79, NO. 25 ARKANSAS 76

Percentages: FG .460, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Davis 3-7, Walsh 2-2, Black 1-3, Council 1-4, Pinion 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Black, Makhi.Mitchell). Turnovers: 21 (Davis 6, Black 5, Council 3, Graham 2, Makhi.Mitchell 2, Ford, Johnson, Walsh). Steals: 6 (Council 3, Black...
ARKANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 130, Dallas 122

Percentages: FG .570, FT .950. 3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (Murray 4-6, Collins 3-5, Griffin 2-2, Bogdanovic 2-8, Johnson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Young 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 2, Capela, Okongwu). Turnovers: 12 (Young 4, Okongwu 3, Hunter 2, Bogdanovic, Collins, Murray). Steals: 7 (Young...
Porterville Recorder

OKLAHOMA STATE 72, OKLAHOMA 56

Percentages: FG .411, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (J.Groves 2-4, Noland 1-4, Sherfield 1-4, Cortes 0-1, Hill 0-1, T.Groves 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin, Hill, T.Groves). Turnovers: 12 (Sherfield 4, Uzan 4, Oweh 2, Hill, T.Groves). Steals: 3 (Oweh, Sherfield, Uzan). Technical Fouls:...
STILLWATER, OK
Porterville Recorder

USC UPSTATE 61, PRESBYTERIAN 60

Percentages: FG .333, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Forrest 2-6, Barnett 1-3, James 1-4, Stewart 1-4, McCormack 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barnett 3, Ard). Turnovers: 14 (Forrest 4, Barnett 3, Pettaway 2, Reddish-Rhone 2, James, McCormack, Stewart). Steals: 11 (Ard 4, Barnett 3,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Porterville Recorder

TEMPLE 73, EAST CAROLINA 58

Percentages: FG .339, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Diboundje 3-8, Bayela 2-5, LaCount 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Felton 1-11, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ausar, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Walker 6, LaCount 4, Felton 3, Diboundje 2, Ausar, Johnson). Steals: 3 (Felton 2, LaCount). Technical...
GREENVILLE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 75, Penn St. 67

MINNESOTA (9-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Braun 1-3, Heyer 0-2, Borowicz 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Hammond 2, Oberg 1) Turnovers: 27 (Battle 7, Borowicz 6, Heyer 5, Braun 2, Micheaux 2, Team 2, Cayton 1, Czinano 1, Gradwell 1) Steals: 9 (Borowicz 3, Braun 2,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

OREGON 87, CALIFORNIA 58

Percentages: FG .596, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Soares 3-5, Parris 1-1, Ware 1-1, Guerrier 1-2, Couisnard 1-3, Bittle 1-4, Richardson 1-6, Barthelemy 0-1, Rigsby 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle, Dante, Guerrier, Ware). Turnovers: 4 (Richardson 2, Soares, Ware). Steals: 4 (Dante 2,...
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

WEST VIRGINIA 74, NO. 14 TCU 65

Percentages: FG .524, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Baugh 1-2, Miles 1-3, Coles 0-1, O'Bannon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coles, Cork, O'Bannon). Turnovers: 19 (Miles 6, Miller 5, Baugh 3, Cork, Doumbia, Lampkin, O'Bannon, Wells). Steals: 9 (Miller 5, Baugh 2, Cork, Lampkin).
MORGANTOWN, WV
Porterville Recorder

NORTHERN IOWA 65, ILLINOIS STATE 63

Percentages: FG .479, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Poindexter 2-5, Kasubke 2-6, Petrakis 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Burford 0-2, Knight 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kasubke, Sissoko). Turnovers: 13 (Knight 4, Burford 2, Lewis 2, Petrakis 2, Kasubke, McChesney, Poindexter). Steals: 6 (Burford 2, Johnson,...
NORMAL, IL
Porterville Recorder

Charlotte 122, Houston 117

CHARLOTTE (122) McDaniels 6-11 0-0 12, Washington 7-11 0-5 16, Plumlee 6-8 5-6 17, Ball 4-16 3-3 13, Rozier 11-24 1-1 26, Thor 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 8-10 1-1 17, D.Smith Jr. 2-8 5-6 9, McGowens 3-4 2-3 10. Totals 48-96 17-25 122. HOUSTON (117) J.Smith Jr. 3-7 2-2 8,...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Texas Tech 68, No. 25 Texas 64

TEXAS TECH (15-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.816, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Scott 4-7, Gerlich 1-2, Shavers 1-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Ferrell 2, Freelon 1, Tofaeono 1) Turnovers: 14 (Ferrell 3, Gerlich 3, Scott 2, Shavers 2, Freelon 1, Tofaeono 1, Veitenheimer 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Gerlich 3, Shavers...
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

SMU 79, TULSA 76, OT

Percentages: FG .422, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Phelps 3-8, Wright 2-2, Nutall 2-7, Smith 0-4, Todorovic 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 14 (Phelps 5, Smith 3, Todorovic 2, Ambrose-Hylton, Lanier, Odigie, Williamson). Steals: 11 (Phelps 6, Nutall 2, Smith 2, Todorovic). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
TULSA, OK
Porterville Recorder

Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59

SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76. LOYOLA CHICAGO (6-12) Alston 4-13 6-12 14,...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Washington 116, N.Y. Knicks 105

Percentages: FG .442, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Porzingis 4-9, Kuzma 4-12, Morris 3-6, Avdija 2-3, Beal 1-1, Kispert 1-2, Wright 1-3, Hachimura 0-6). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Porzingis 2, Wright 2, Avdija, Beal, Gafford, Kuzma, Morris). Turnovers: 13 (Kuzma 4, Porzingis 3, Beal...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

LONGWOOD 64, GARDNER-WEBB 59

Percentages: FG .438, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Soumaoro 6-12, Aldridge 2-4, Dufeal 1-1, Stieber 1-4, Selden 0-1, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reid 3). Turnovers: 17 (Dufeal 3, Selden 3, Stieber 3, Aldridge 2, Nicholas 2, Reid 2, Soumaoro 2). Steals: 5...

Comments / 0

Community Policy