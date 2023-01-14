The Alleghany Mountaineers (6-8, 0-6) fell for the sixth straight game following a 52-45 Three Rivers District matchup against the James River Knights (11-3, 4-2) at Mountaineer Arena on Tuesday night. Chris Harden led the way in scoring for the Mountaineers with a team-high 16 points. Meanwhile Xzavier Hayslett was the other Mountaineers in double figures scoring with 10. The Knights grabbed a huge performance from Ryan Steger who had a game-high 27 points, including six three-pointers made. The loss for the Mountaineers was their fourth straight single digit loss. The Mountaineers were back on the court last night looking to end their losing streak at Radford. The post Mounties Drop Sixth Straight appeared first on The Virginian Review.

