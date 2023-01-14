SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The number of children overdosing has tripled over the last two years. In fact, according to a new study, 193 kids under 14 died last year alone in the U.S. A study by Families Against Fentanyl found fentanyl deaths among children 14 and under are...

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO