Harlem Globetrotters in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Harlem Globetrotters are stopping in Springfield as part of their 2023 World Tour. The Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals at the Bank of Springfield Center. The game starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19. You can purchase tickets to the event here.
NWS confirms another January tornado in central Illinois, totaling 9
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an additional tornado ripped through a central Illinois city on January 3, bringing the total to nine. The additional tornado hit Decatur on January 3. The nine confirmed tornadoes on that day set a January record for the most...
Decatur trying to slow down growth of video gambling
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The city of Decatur is looking to slow down the growth of video gambling. During the city council meeting on Tuesday, leaders agreed to create a six-month moratorium on issuing any new video gaming licenses. City staff has requested this pause as they continue to...
Organizers say mid-year school supply drive almost reaching goal, still need donations
Springfield, IL — Local community leaders are still collecting supplies for the "Refresh For Success" Mid-Year Supply Drive. Organizers say they are close to the goal of serving 300 students. Springfield has until Sunday to donate.
Sheriff: Uptick in vehicle thefts especially north, west of Springfield
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There has been a uptick in criminals stealing vehicles, especially in the areas north and west of Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said the thefts are occurring to unlocked vehicles and during the overnight hours. The sheriff's office is reminding people who park...
Family of Earl Moore Jr. suing EMS workers and LifeStar
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The family of the Springfield man who died last month after being strapped to a gurney is now suing. Earl Moore Jr.'s family is suing Peggy Finley, Peter Cadigan, and their employer LifeStar EMS. We're told that on Dec. 18, 911 was called to a...
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
New study shows fentanyl deaths in children have increased, but not in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The number of children overdosing has tripled over the last two years. In fact, according to a new study, 193 kids under 14 died last year alone in the U.S. A study by Families Against Fentanyl found fentanyl deaths among children 14 and under are...
District 186 changes graduation requirements
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New graduation requirements have been approved for District 186 students. The school board voted unanimously to change the credit requirements for students to graduate from high school from 26 credits to 24. School board officials said the old requirements put too much pressure on students.
Police: Man arrested after threatening a Springfield daycare
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — A man faces charges, accused of making threatening comments to Goddard School employees. Springfield police arrested Blayne Brown, 20, for disorderly conduct and violating an order of protection, Monday. According to the police report, Brown was on the phone with his girlfriend, an employee of...
18 correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance' and hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
NAACP held an MLK community march
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) started the day with a Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr Celebration. NAACP held an MLK day community march on Monday. The march began at noon at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church and continued to Pleasant...
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
EMS workers charged with first degree murder makes national headlines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The lawsuit comes one month after Earl Moore Jr. died. The 35-year-old died last month while in the care of Cadigan and Finley. Springfield's police chief reacting to the national attention the case is getting. Chief Ken Scarlette said these cases highlight the need for more transparency.
Illinois Attorney General responds to sheriffs who won't enforce the gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — After Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law last week, local sheriffs and counties have said they won’t be enforcing it. Now, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said if they won’t do their jobs, other people will. The new law...
