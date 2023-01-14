ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson's new OC Riley gets huge ovation in Littlejohn

By Bart Boatwright
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

Clemson’s new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley was in attendance to watch the Tigers battle Duke Saturday afternoon.

During a timeout Riley and his family were introduced to the crowd.  The fans gave him a huge ovation.

during second half action Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum. Bart Boatwright/The Clemson Insider

