Time to break out your best Mizzou Gold, Tiger fans, cuz there’s a Gold Rush tonight. Yes, the game is later (8pm start, eeek), but it’ll be worth it. The Missouri Tigers have a chance to get some sweet, sweet revenge tonight. If you recall (i.e. if you dare to recall), the Tigers visited Bud Walton a few weeks ago and were able to get a 17-point lead early on in the game, and then ol’ Muss and his whining started, and his team started hitting shots, and the Tigers.... um.... lost. But enough about that.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO