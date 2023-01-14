ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

New creative center focusing on Black and Brown creatives opens in Rochester

By Emma Colling
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new creative center in Rochester had it’s ribbon cutting Friday.

According to founder Jordin Pickett, The Lab is a Black-owned and queer-friendly space, and will serve as the central meeting place for the organization Being Black in the Burbs.

They say they hope The Lab will serve as a safe space for Black and Brown creatives from all walks of life, and will allow for collaboration, and showcasing works.

Pickett is a published poet and creative born and raised in Rochester.

“We don’t have a lot of places to be our complete full selves, and this is an affordable space for people to rent out, showcase their art, any type of art, and just have a safe space to come where they can feel completely affirmed, completely present, and just safe,” he said.

The Lab will officially be opened next Saturday, January 21.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

3d ago

is this racist....I do not hear any other race in the mix. this is discrimination....some me other nationalities or I will yell this is major racist.

Reply(1)
2
 

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

