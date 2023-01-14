ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Per ESPN: Coaches claim ‘Ohio State has lost its grip on Big Ten.’ Are they right?

By Michael Chen
 7 days ago
Over at ESPN, they asked coaches and reporters under the guise of anonymity to predict what will happen in 2023, and their response about Ohio State and the Big Ten was very telling.

They claimed Ohio State has “lost its grip” on the conference (subscription required), with two teams in the upcoming season having the ability to take the crown, Penn State and Michigan.

Yes, the Buckeyes haven’t won the conference in two years but are they really losing their grip as the Big Ten’s best? Let’s examine what the anonymous coaches said and if what they believe is actually true. We’ll start with their argument for the Nittany Lions and then what the worldwide leader believes about our rivals.

PSU returns many key players

Yes, the Lions won the Rose Bowl and finished 11-2, but when have they actually contended for a conference title? Third this year, behind Ohio State and TTUN; same in 2021. We’ll exclude the COVID-19 year, but Penn State finished 4-5 that season. Two games behind the Buckeyes in 2019, third again in 2018, second in 2017, and won the East in 2016. It does return many of its key players, but I’m not really buying James Franklin’s squad until they prove it.

Quarterback Drew Allar could ‘be an upgrade’

The key is could. Allar was clearly a highly-ranked recruit, but so were Buckeyes’ backups Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. Expecting a Franklin-coached quarterback to excel early just isn’t something that happens in Happy Valley often. Penn State’s best quarterback prospect in recent years, Will Levis, had to transfer before he performed at a high level. Sean Clifford had his moments but couldn’t produce the wins necessary for a conference title. Sorry, coaches, but I’m not buying the Penn State hype and neither should you.

Our rivals returning talent

There is no doubt Jim Harbaugh will return one of the best quarterback and running back combos in the country. JJ McCarthy showed he’s a capable passer and we all know how good Blake Corum was before his injury.

Michigan has won the last two conference titles. Its defense is solid and an assistant told ESPN that “they’re the team in this league now.”

Even if Harbaugh leaves for the NFL, there’s still plenty of talent on that team. But they’re not the most talented team in the conference; the Buckeyes are. Yes, still.

The coaches are aware of that, too. They would “still rank Ohio State as the league’s most talented team” with some saying by a wide margin. Interesting.

Why then would they be at the top?

This is the real question. If the Buckeyes possess the most talented roster, why aren’t they the top team in the conference? Is it due to the last two seasons where they didn’t get the job done? Probably, but it happens. As much as we’d all like Ohio State to plow through the conference every year with no blips, that’s not a realistic expectation. OSU is going to lose a few games here and there. It just so happens that the Buckeyes lost the last two and recency bias is most likely why a statement like this is being made.

There is still just one team in the conference that actually is a legit title contender

And that team doesn’t reside in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes were 10 yards and a made-field goal from being a favorite against TCU in the College Football Playoff title game. After the beating, the Horned Frogs took from Georgia and their previous win against our rivals, it was obvious who the best team in the conference is despite a loss in the head-to-head matchup. The Buckeyes, even without a Big Ten title over the last two seasons, were the closest team to winning a title in that span.

And that’s no matter what Michigan fan will tell you.

Conclusion

Again, without a conference crown and our rivals taking the last two, it may seem like the tides have turned. In my eyes, that’s not the case.

Ohio State wasn’t going to win “The Game” every single year, it’s just not going to happen. The Buckeyes are still the most talented team in the conference, the only one who actually can contend with the SEC for a title (maybe even across the country right now).

The defense will get better, especially considering Ryan Day most likely will not call plays going forward, and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has a history of year-to-year improvement with his group.

The last two years have been a small blip on the long-term radar and with just a few changes needing to be made, Ohio State will continue to remain at the top of the Big Ten.

Bank on it.

Comments / 25

Ken Snyder
7d ago

2016, the CFP bypassed the Big 10 Champion, Penn State, to put Ohio State in the playoffs and Ohio State promptly got stomped, like they deserved to be.

Reply(9)
4
Guest
7d ago

Penn State has to prove it. TTUN is the threat. Let's get back to beating them next year. Watch Wisconsin and MSU, though. They're lurking.

Reply(3)
2
Robert Killman
7d ago

Since this talent ranking had Michigan #13 & TCU #32, maybe they should look at their own talent.

Reply
4
 

