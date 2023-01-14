The Government Seized an Elderly Minnesota Woman’s Home Over $2,300 in Unpaid Property Taxes, Sold It, and Pocketed the Proceeds. The Supreme Court Just Agreed to Hear Her Case.

This is why we never truly ever own our property. If we don’t keep up with taxes they will just take what we have worked our whole lives to pay for. What is free about that?
If Biden can give $44 billion of taxpayers money to a foreign country, he can also give $44 billion to the US legal citizens who are being hit with this high inflation BS, losing jobs, losing investment money, and who have been paying taxes for decades. We need to protect our elderly!!
This is how the swamp plans to use taxes to confiscate people's property to usher in socialism. "You will own nothing and be happy."
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
