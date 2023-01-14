Emergency responders clear crash on US-127
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A crash involving multiple cars and a semi truck shut down US-127 on Saturday morning.
Emergency responders spent hours trying to clear US-127 on Saturday morning after a collision involving several cars and a semi truck closed down the southbound lanes.
The accident happened north of Grand River Avenue at around 1 a.m.
