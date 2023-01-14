The perennially popular rock band Cheap Trick will perform at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available online at the casino website or at The Market at Rhythm City for $45, $55, $65, $70 and $85 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). A presale will occur on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m., after which tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO