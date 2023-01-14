Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ourquadcities.com
4-H workshops offer learning for those 8-18
Get ready to get creative and learn new skills at 4-H Winter Workshops offered through University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, and Stark Counties. All youth ages 8 to 18 can participate in classes about topics covering small engines, photography, sewing, E-sports, cake decorating, and more. Class sizes are limited, so register early to get a spot, a news release says.
ourquadcities.com
New bingo program begins in Moline
Moline Parks & Recreation launched a new program Wednesday for adults 55 years old and up at the Moline Garden Center. The event included bingo and lunch and is the first of three on the schedule. This month’s meal was spaghetti and participants won prizes like tissues, paper towels, dish soap and garbage bags.
ourquadcities.com
Apples in Winter | Mockingbird on Main
Katherine Graham stopped by the studio to talk about One-Off Theatrical Production’s latest show opening this weekend in Downtown Davenport. For tickets visit mockingbirdonmain.com or facebook.com/oneoffqc.
ourquadcities.com
‘Pop’ in for National Popcorn Day in the QCA!
Whether you’re enjoying it while watching a movie or simply having and afternoon snack, there’s no denying that popcorn tops most people’s lists of favorite fun foods. Whether salted, buttered or plain or in varieties like caramel, kettle or cheese, popcorn is so popular that January 19 is National Popcorn Day! Here are some delicious details to make the day even sweeter:
ourquadcities.com
Transgender solo musical coming to Augustana
A singular solo show — “Asexuality! The Solo Musical” — will be presented free of charge on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Augustana College’s Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island, in the Black Box Theatre. The performer/writer is Rebecca McGlynn, a...
ourquadcities.com
QC’s German-American center hires new chief
A veteran of the Figge Art Museum is the new executive director of the German-American Heritage Center and Museum, Davenport. Brian Allen, 37, started his new job Tuesday at the four-story center at the corner of 2nd and Gaines streets, succeeding Kelly Lao, who in late October became the second vice president of museum experiences at the Putnam Museum & Science Center, Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Unplugged: Public Q&A with city officials
Make your voice heard! You can participate in a public forum Q&A event with Rock Island city officials and department directors outside the city hall setting on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Stern Center, downtown Rock Island. Community Engagement Manager Sarah Hayden stopped by Local 4 to talk about the upcoming Rock Island Unplugged.
ourquadcities.com
Hy-Vee donates pet food to QC animal shelter
Hy-Vee stores made a donation of pet food and supplies Wednesday morning to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan. The collection came from a promotion the Hy-Vee stores ran to honor beloved actress Betty White. As most people know, White was a huge animal lover and advocate. She died on Dec. 31, 2021, just 17 days before what would have been her 100th birthday.
ourquadcities.com
Pet of the Week | Dorcas
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Dorcas is a sweet baby bunny and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
ourquadcities.com
Silvis woman seeks help to save home on Hero Street
Owning a home is dream that many have in their lifetime, but not all always achieve this goal. Sheila Garvey shared this same dream and decided to cash in all of her 401K to purchase her home., settling on a house on Silvis’ historic Hero Street. “We bought the...
ourquadcities.com
Cheap Trick to play Rhythm City in April
The perennially popular rock band Cheap Trick will perform at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available online at the casino website or at The Market at Rhythm City for $45, $55, $65, $70 and $85 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). A presale will occur on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m., after which tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf voters to be asked to fund $69M school bond
At a meeting Thursday night, the Bettendorf School Board will consider a resolution to ask voters to approve a $69.25-million general obligation bond issue this March. The election will be held March 7, 2023, based on the board’s approval last month of a 10-year facility master plan including a phased modernization of the Bettendorf Middle School, and facility improvements at Bettendorf High School, Herbert Hoover Elementary, and Paul Norton Elementary.
ourquadcities.com
QC jumps in the pool with return of billiards tournament
Wile E. Coyote is not involved, but the ACME American CueSports Alliance (ACS) Midwest 8-Ball Championships are running into the Davenport RiverCenter for the seventh year. Play is today, Jan. 18 through Jan. 22, 2023. Eighty pool tables are set up in the RiverCenter’s Great River Hall in the south...
ourquadcities.com
Winter Weather Advisory North of Quad Cities
While we pick up rain in the Quad Cities tonight there’ll be snow North of town. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jo Daviess and Jackson counties. The advisory is mainly for light snow and goes into Thursday morning. There will be some sleet and rain mixing in too. Overall snow accumulations in Galena and Maquoketa will range from 1-2″. Places around Des Moines will get 2-4″ of snow with this storm.
ourquadcities.com
Emergency crews respond to fire in Davenport
Firefighters responded to an incident in Davenport on Wednesday morning. This was around 4 a.m. near 2nd and Brown — close to the entrance to the Centennial Bridge. As you can see in the video above, multiple trucks were on scene and a number of firefighters going in and out of what appears to be a small residential building.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. DAIZAHNA BRAZIER, 20, 5’4”, 155 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated unlawful...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine police investigate drive-by shooting
Muscatine Police officers are working to solve a drive-by shooting overnight Tuesday. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at approximately 1:02 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of gun shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. There were no reported injuries but a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to a Wednesday release. The suspect vehicle was stopped as it was leaving the scene.
ourquadcities.com
One injured in Thursday apartment fire
The Red Cross is assisting 11 people after an apartment fire in Moline, according to a news release. Shortly before 6 p.m., the Moline Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Homewood Apartments, 5612 34th Ave. The first-arriving fire company was there in about seven minutes and reported the structure as a medium, three-story apartment complex with light smoke throughout the hallway of the second and third floors.
ourquadcities.com
Quad City Storm announces theme games vs. Rivermen
Fresh off weekend victories, the Quad City Storm announced upcoming theme games of great hockey action versus the Peoria Rivermen. Thursday, January 19 is the Storm’s first ever School Day Game, as more than 3000 kids from across the QCA will be cheering on the Storm. Puck drop is 10:30 a.m., and during the game,
ourquadcities.com
No injuries after nursing facility fire
No one was injured after firefighters were called to a nursing facility in Mucatine on Monday night, according to a news release. The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, 3515 Diana Queen Drive, a nursing facility in Muscatine, the release says.
