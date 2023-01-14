Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Construction Company Executive Allegedly Accused of Stealing Over $100 Million From NYC Developers In a SchemeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn apartments with rent as low as $1,036 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Paterson Public Schools Awarded $2.5M in Federal Full Service Community School Funds
PATERSON, NJ - Paterson Public Schools officials announced Wednesday that the district has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Full Service Community Schools program. The $499,959 grant will benefit Public School No. 16 and the Alonzo Tambua Moody Academy and is expected to be renewed annually for five years for a total award of $2,499,795. “For the past 12 years, the district’s Full Service Community Schools have been helping to provide for the needs of our students and their families so that our students can succeed,” said Superintendent of Schools Eileen F. Shafer. “This federal funding will help the district continue...
roi-nj.com
Watson, former city planner for Newark, joins MSW
Christopher Watson, the former director of city planning for Newark, has joined Murphy Schiller & Wilkes as the firm’s director of planning and development services, the law firm announced Tuesday. Watson will use his experience and expertise to help clients navigate the ever-complicated bureaucratic maze associated with New Jersey’s...
njbmagazine.com
NJ Community Capital Donates $50K to NJ Municipalities
New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC), the state’s largest community development financial institution (CDFI), has donated a total of $50,000 to the municipalities of Newark, Paterson, Camden, Trenton and New Brunswick. Each will receive $10,000 in funding for specific community organizations or initiatives focused on economic development, youth programs, public health and more. The donation is part of NJCC’s commitment to this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday celebration theme – “It starts with me: cultivating a beloved community mindset to transform unjust systems.”
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Bayonne High School teacher charged with groping colleague
A Bayonne High School teacher has been charged with groping a colleague earlier this year, the Bayonne Police Department announced. Ricardo Rodriguez, 61, of Bayonne, was charged with criminal sexual contact, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. He taken into custody at 9:40 a.m. yesterday at police headquarters stemming from...
Gov Murphy Announces Expanded Eligibility for NJ FamilyCare Health Care Coverage
MORRISTOWN, NJ – Governor Phil Murphy came to Morristown to highlight the expanded eligibility for the NJ FamilyCare health care coverage as part of the “Cover All Kids” campaign. As of January 1, 2023, children under the age of 19 whose families meet income eligibility requirements are now able to obtain Medicaid coverage regardless of their immigration status. NJ FamilyCare is the state’s publicly funded health insurance program that includes Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients and is managed by the New Jersey Department of Human Services. “Every child should have access to health care,” said Governor Murphy. “By helping more children get NJ...
essexnewsdaily.com
Imagine welcomes new facilitators for Newark location
NEWARK, NJ — Recently, Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss staff members Sonia Nunez, Newark program manager, and Ashley S. Allen, Newark training and education manager, trained a new team of facilitators to join Imagine’s rapidly growing Newark Night of Support. Many of the new facilitators will be facilitating Imagine’s groups that meet at the Boys & Girls Club of Newark. The new volunteers spent three full days training in the Teach for America headquarters in Newark. During the training, the new volunteers had an opportunity to share their grief experiences and receive support from one another while learning facilitation and companioning skills.
Professor came to N.J. town looking for slave burials but was turned away, he says
Dory Vanderhoof came to Cedar Grove with an idea. Let’s study – and hopefully, restore – the township’s old burial ground at the landmark Morgan-Canfield House on Pompton Avenue, where erosion and neglect have eaten away at the graves of the original settlers. Vanderhoof, a Plainfield...
Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination
A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
Jersey City, NJ cop accidentally shoots himself in the groin
ELIZABETH — A Jersey City police officer who accidentally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon is expected to make a recovery. RLS Metro Breaking News reported the officer was removing his holster while on West Jersey Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. His service weapon went off shooting him in the groin.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Newark, New Jersey
In 1666, the city of Newark, New Jersey, was founded by colonists looking to set up a Puritan-ruled location. By the mid-1800s, it had hit an industrial boom, with leather factories and breweries bringing about jobs and goods in town. It also became a crucial port city thanks to the building of the Morris Canal and several railroad lines.
yonkerstimes.com
Free Bee-Line Bus for the Holiday’s Program a Success
The benefit to the traveling public was approximately $2.9 million. In November, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced the return of fare-free Bee-Line buses just in time for the holidays. The program ran from November 19 through November 27, and again on December 7 through December 26. Over the course...
N.J. weather: Where does our low-snow January rank? Here are the stats.
January is more than halfway over, and snow has been a no-show in most areas of New Jersey. Except for a few flakes here and there, no measurable snow has fallen so far in almost every corner of the state, according to data from the National Weather Service and the office of New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University.
pix11.com
Woman dead, another hurt in New Jersey stabbing
A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. NYPD officer leaves hospital after he was shot in …. An NYPD officer is recovering at home after he was shot in his arm Tuesday morning. NYC Council...
Former Paterson cop indicted for second time in six months
An ex-Paterson police officer has been indicted in an assault case stemming from a 2018 encounter with a robbery suspect outside a store, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Spencer Finch, 46, of Mahwah, was charged Wednesday with official misconduct, aggravated assault and tampering with public records or...
Son stabs mom to death outside Harrison, NJ apartment, cops say
HARRISON — A mother was stabbed to death by her son outside her apartment building early Tuesday morning. It was the second stabbing in Hudson County in two days, the other involving an 11-year-old victim. This was also the latest crime involving a child against a parent: In Evesham,...
Seen Him? Spring Valley HS Grad Goes Missing After Leaving Apartment
Police are asking the public for help after a 29-year-old Spring Valley High School graduate disappeared on Friday, Jan. 6, and hasn't been seen since. Jordan Taylor, of Queens, disappeared after leaving his apartment around 5:30 a.m., according to the New York City Police. Taylor, who is described as being...
bkreader.com
Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed
Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
Woman injured, boy critical in apparent domestic stabbing in NJ
An 11-year-old boy was critically injured and a woman was hurt in an apparent domestic stabbing Sunday in Jersey City, city officials said.
ucnj.org
Union County Announces 2023 Recycling Schedule for Scrap Metal, Personal Documents and Household Hazardous Waste
The Union County Board of County Commissioners advises residents that schedules for free countywide, drive-through recycling programs are now available online at ucnj.org/recycling. Along with two locations for scrap metal recycling, there will be traveling locations for secure paper shredding of personal documents, and for safe disposal of unwanted household chemicals and other potentially hazardous home and yard products.
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
