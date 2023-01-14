ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Louis City are investigating three homicides that occurred within a span of two hours Monday. The first shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of California, which is in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. A 26-year-old woman was shot and taken to a hospital, where she later died. She was later identified as Mahogany Jones, of South City.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO