KMOV
Local rescue saves 4 dogs wounded by gunfire hours a part, life saving rescue caught on camera
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dogs have become the latest victims of gun violence in the Metro. According to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, the agency’s bottom cages are full of dogs recovering from gunshot wounds. Since Monday, four dogs have been brought in after being hit by bullets.
edglentoday.com
Man Charged, Juvenile In Custody After Report Of Gunshots Fired On State Street In Alton
ALTON - An adult suspect and a juvenile have been taken into custody after a report of gunshots being fired at 6:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in the 1300 block of State Street in Alton. "Officers arrived but did not discover anyone actively fighting," Alton Police Chief Jarrett...
KMOV
Man wanted in St. Louis City gas station homicide found hiding in shed in Wentzville mobile home park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - St. Charles County law enforcement officers have arrested a man wanted for a January homicide in St. Louis City after he was found hiding in a backyard shed in Wentzville. Police said Brett Kress, 26, was wanted in connection with a homicide on January 7...
KMOV
New Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ building broken into, robbed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new building for Stray Rescue of St. Louis was broken into and stolen from Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. The lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder and all the copper, conduit and communication wire were taken from the main electrical panel.
KMOV
St. Louis police investigating 3 homicides that occurred in 2-hour span
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Louis City are investigating three homicides that occurred within a span of two hours Monday. The first shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of California, which is in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. A 26-year-old woman was shot and taken to a hospital, where she later died. She was later identified as Mahogany Jones, of South City.
Shooting investigated along I-70 ramp near Jennings
Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon along an Interstate 70 ramp near Jennings.
KMOV
Metro East smash-and-grab thieves busted with heroin, loaded guns
Three people are behind bars after police impeded a smash-and-grab theft at one Metro East store.
'We have no right to take life' | Mother of 33-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis speaks out
ST. LOUIS — A family’s dining room in St. Louis reeked of devastation Tuesday afternoon. Ollie Robinson and her family sat around the table as they grieved the loss of her daughter 33-year-old Jessica Claybon. “This madness has got to stop. It's just so sad that everybody is...
Illinois man facing murder charges in shooting death of man trying to steal car in Soulard
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a Sauget, Illinois, man in a fatal shooting that occurred in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood in early January. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Brett Kress, 26, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal...
KMOV
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Wentzville
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting shut down I-70 in Wentzville for several hours overnight. Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Crime Reduction Taskforce officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with a registration violation on I-70 near Highway 79. The driver refused to pull over, police say.
KMOV
Police, residents address recent homicides in Soulard, gas station concerns
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two recent homicides in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood in less than two weeks have some residents on edge. “It’s scary. It’s obviously uncomforting,” said Anna Miller. “You just never know what you’re going to expect when you’re living there and that shouldn’t be the case living anywhere.”
18-year-old arrested, charged with carjacking sheriff’s deputy near Enterprise Center
ST. LOUIS – An 18-year-old from East St. Louis, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in carjacking a uniformed St. Louis Sheriff’s deputy last November. The crime happened in the overnight hours of Nov. 1, 2022, in the 1500 block of Clark Avenue. A deputy had...
3-year-old shot in back by sibling in St. Louis, father arrested
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a young sibling Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis. According to St. Louis police, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Thrush Avenue in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. Police...
Emergency crews respond to school bus accident Tuesday morning
Emergency crews were at the scene of an accident involving a school bus.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police investigate Tuesday night gunfire
Alton Police are investigating what was reported as gunshots near the Christian Hill area Tuesday night. According to information provided by the police department, they received a report of people fighting and gunshots being fired in the 1,300 block of State Street just after 6pm. That area is near Olin Park, not far from 9th Street.
