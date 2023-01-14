ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Heights, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX2Now

St. Louis police identify victim in MLK Day killing

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have identified one of three victims who were gunned down during a two-hour span Monday evening. According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of W. Belle Place, located in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

New Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ building broken into, robbed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new building for Stray Rescue of St. Louis was broken into and stolen from Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. The lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder and all the copper, conduit and communication wire were taken from the main electrical panel.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis police investigating 3 homicides that occurred in 2-hour span

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Louis City are investigating three homicides that occurred within a span of two hours Monday. The first shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of California, which is in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. A 26-year-old woman was shot and taken to a hospital, where she later died. She was later identified as Mahogany Jones, of South City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man arrested after 3-year-old shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child was shot in the back, possibly by another child, in the Walnut Park East neighborhood on Tuesday, according to police. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thrush Avenue. Police said the child is in a critical but stable condition at a local hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Wentzville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting shut down I-70 in Wentzville for several hours overnight. Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Crime Reduction Taskforce officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with a registration violation on I-70 near Highway 79. The driver refused to pull over, police say.
WENTZVILLE, MO
KMOV

Police, residents address recent homicides in Soulard, gas station concerns

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two recent homicides in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood in less than two weeks have some residents on edge. “It’s scary. It’s obviously uncomforting,” said Anna Miller. “You just never know what you’re going to expect when you’re living there and that shouldn’t be the case living anywhere.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Police investigate Tuesday night gunfire

Alton Police are investigating what was reported as gunshots near the Christian Hill area Tuesday night. According to information provided by the police department, they received a report of people fighting and gunshots being fired in the 1,300 block of State Street just after 6pm. That area is near Olin Park, not far from 9th Street.

