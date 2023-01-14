Read full article on original website
oaklandside.org
The 35 people who lost their lives to traffic violence in Oakland last year
They were grandparents and grandchildren. Some were recent immigrants while others were long-time Oakland residents. One was a huge Mary J. Blige fan. Two worked for Tesla motors. Another was a famed wine expert. For all of them, death came unexpectedly. More than 35 people died from collisions on Oakland’s...
Bay Area teen prodigy Tyler Gordon paints MLK
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area art prodigy Tyler Gordon painted a portrait of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Monday and shared his creative process with a timelapse video. “The dream still continues, and we fight for those who came before us. Happy Birthday Martin Luther King Jr. We'll keep dreaming until love and […]
Silicon Valley
The Bay Area’s 10 best new bakeries, from Los Gatos to Danville to Emeryville
Here in the Bay Area, we know a stand-out bakery when we see one. Glass cases and counter tops display the day’s pastries like works of art, and the shelves are lined with just-baked loaves of bread. There might be a corner table beckoning you to stay awhile, order a warm drink and make your brownie last. Or perhaps you’re ducking into a pop-up for a malasada on the run.
kblx.com
Win Tickets: Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour
HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 1/18:. Every morning (Wednesday-Friday) with Freska and Rudy during the 6:55am and 7:55am Hit Lists. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour. ENTER BELOW for...
NBC Bay Area
‘This Is the Worst': Belmont Neighborhood on Edge Following Landslide
A landslide that forced two families out of their homes over the weekend continued to cause problems Monday on the Peninsula. The area of Belmont's San Juan Boulevard is shut down after part of a hillside under and between the two homes gave way on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the landslide.
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
postnewsgroup.com
City Fails to Win $182 Million Federal Grant for Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Project
Oakland may miss out on millions of dollars in grant money that could advance the Oakland A’s proposed ballpark at the city’s port. The U.S. Department of Transportation failed to recommend that Oakland get $182.9 million in the initial round of funding for the city’s Waterfront Mobility Project. Oakland has not received official word that it was denied the grant money.
postnewsgroup.com
Board of Supervisors Recommend Recount in Oakland Mayor’s Race
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors this week recommended a manual recount of the Oakland mayoral race and other close ranked-choice election results in the county Nov. 8 elections but fell short of requiring a recount and making clear that the supervisors’ decision was contingent on what is allowable under California election law and regulations.
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
Bay Area basketball star Jeremy Lin stars in new Oscar shortlisted documentary
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new documentary about Bay Area basketball star Jeremy Lin chronicles his landmark 2012 season with the New York Knicks. "38 at the Garden" Director Frank Chi and Producer Samir Hernandez joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin on set to discuss.
NBC Bay Area
Person Fatally Struck by Caltrain in San Francisco
A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3 and involved train No. 512 going southbound, Caltrain said. There were about 37 passengers on board and no one was injured. The track was on...
100-foot mudslide halts passenger train near Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A passenger train traveling between Fremont and Sunol was halted by a mudslide Tuesday morning and passengers were evacuated, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The Altamont Corridor Express train was traveling near Niles Canyon when a mudslide on the tracks apparently blocked its progress. Officers from Alameda County Fire, […]
Eater
Jamaican Food Steps Into the San Francisco Spotlight at the Historic Ferry Building
For Shani Jones, chef and owner of SF-based catering company Peaches Patties, her mother’s Jamaican food is, as she calls it, a “prized possession.” For holidays or special occasions, Jones’s mother would cook a whole spread of Jamaican dishes, along with her specialty item, patties. But in San Francisco, where Jones grew up, she felt there was a lack of accessible Jamaican restaurants on her side of the Bay Bridge, rather than the East Bay or South Bay. That’s when the idea of opening a restaurant that served the beloved food of her childhood began to take hold, especially after returning home from college in Atlanta. “I knew I had no idea about the food business, but I knew about cooking for the family,” Jones says. “I knew that I could do it, and I knew that it would be successful, especially in San Francisco where people are open to different types of food. But I had no idea what type of ride I was in for.”
NBC Bay Area
Thieves Steal $40,000 From Oakland Salon Owner's Car
An Oakland beauty salon owner is trying to figure out her next step after a devastating theft. Security footage showed how quickly thieves broke into Crystal Franklin’s car, stealing tens of thousands of dollars and other precious property, just blocks away from her Montclair salon. You can see a...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord
The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
Dave's Hot Chicken to open first location in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first location in Oakland this Friday, a company spokesperson told KRON4. The popular fast-food chicken sandwich chain is having its grand opening on Friday 11 a.m. on 2228 Broadway. KRON On is streaming news live now The Oakland restaurant’s hours are will be 11 a.m. […]
Rainfall totals for parts of the Bay Area so far are staggering
The local reservoirs are filling up.
Hog Island Oyster Co. says nonstop Bay Area rain 'hits us in the bottom line'
"You're not going to see any local oysters on any menus anywhere," a Hog Island co-founder said.
Video: Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County blanketed in snow
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Video shot overnight on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Sunday shows the mountain and the surrounding area covered in a thick blanket of fresh snow. Much of the video shows near white-out conditions as trees, roads, residences and businesses are covered in snow. In one part of the […]
Hawaii flights are still ridiculously cheap from San Francisco
You can get to the islands for under $120.
