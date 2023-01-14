ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alligator found abandoned in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - Animal control officials are looking for information to track down a person who abandoned an alligator in a plastic container in an empty lot. The Monmouth County SPCA says the juvenile alligator was found on Bangs Ave. in Neptune. The resident called it in after discovering the container next to his home.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ mother, daughter die after house fire

NEW JERSEY - A woman and her daughter died after a house fire early on Friday in Hazlet. The flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. in the Montanaro family home. Three family members got out but one of their daughters was trapped in the house. Willliam Montanaro tried to go...
HAZLET, NJ

