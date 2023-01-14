Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum playing second unit role for Clippers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Batum will come off the bench after Marcus Morris was announced as Los Angeles' starter at home. In 24.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Batum to score 19.2 FanDuel points. Batum's projection includes 7.5...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Norman Powell for inactive Paul George (injury management) on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell will start at shooting guard after Paul George was ruled out for injury management purposes. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, our models project Powell to score 31.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina out of Mavericks' Wednesday lineup versus Hawks
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ntilikina will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 352.1 minutes this season, Ntilikina is averaging 0.52 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Ben Simmons (back) on Tuesday, Edmond Sumner to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons will make his 27th start this season after he was inactive for one game with back soreness. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Simmons to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Simmons' current Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup for inactive Kawhi Leonard (injury management) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. Batum will make his tenth appearance in Los Angeles' starting lineup after Kawhi Leonard was ruled inactive for injury management purposes. In 27.6 expected minutes, our models project Batum to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Batum's...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock coming off Dallas' bench on Wednesday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Atlanta Hawks. Bullock will return to a bench role after Dorian Finney-Smith was named the Mavericks' starter. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked tenth in opposing true shooting percentage, Bullock's FanDuel salary stands at $4,300.
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (back) active for Spurs on Tuesday night
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McDermott will be available after the veteran was sidelined one game with back tightness. In 18.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDermott to score 14.8 FanDuel points. McDermott's current projection includes 10.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) available Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. James started the day off with a questionable designation, but will suit up for the second straight day as the Lakers take on the Rockets. Our models project James for 53.5 fantasy points,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Atlanta Hawks. Finney-Smith will make his 32nd start this season after he missed extended time with an adductor injury. In 29.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Finney-Smith to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Finney-Smith's projection includes 9.7...
numberfire.com
Ivica Zubac (knee) active for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Zubac will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a knee injury. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Zubac to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Zubac's projection includes 9.5 points, 10.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) active on Wednesday night
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray will suit up for the second half of Denver's back-to-back after he was listed as probable. In a matchup versus a Minnesota team allowing 48.6 FanDuel points per game to his position, numberFIre's models project Murray to score 35.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) active for Mavericks on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dondic (ankle) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. After sitting one game with an ankle ailment, Doncic will make his return to the court. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project Doncic to score 60.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Klay Thompson (injury management) available on Thursday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Thompson will return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with Boston after sitting out Monday's game. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against the Celtics. Thompson's Thursday projection includes 19.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (calf) starting in Los Angeles' Tuesday lineup, Nicolas Batum to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (calf) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Morris will make his 42nd start at power forward after he was forced to sit one game with a left calf contusion. In 28.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Morris to score 23.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Houston on Wednesday. He last played for the Hornets on January 2nd. Hayward is averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers starting Caris LeVert for injured Donovan Mitchell (groin) on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert will start at shooting guard after Donovan Mitchell was held out with a groin injury. In 35.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 31.8 FanDuel points. LeVert's projection includes 17.2 points, 4.5...
numberfire.com
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) out for Dallas on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hardaway is dealing with a left ankle sprain and will not be available to face the Hawks on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Friday.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out again for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Kennard continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Jazz. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (hamstring) starting on Wednesday with 'minutes limitation'
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Beal will make his 25th start this season after a left hamstring strain forced him to miss five games. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beal to score 32.1 FanDuel points. Beal's...
