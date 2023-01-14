ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

KHOU

HPD: Man escapes fiery crash after being shot in SE Houston

HOUSTON — A man was seriously hurt Wednesday after police said he was shot, lost control of his vehicle and then crashed into a train where his car burst into flames. The man was shot while he was in his car on Mykawa Road near Selinsky, according to Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson. Why the shooting happened is unknown.
Navasota Examiner

Cypress man killed in Singleton accident

SINGLETON – A 22-yearold Cypress man was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle accident near Singleton. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary investigation indicates around 6:45 p.m., Jan. 15, a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Texas 90 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. The vehicle skid sideways into the grass ditch, rolled over and struck a tree.
KHOU

Man's body found next to railroad tracks in West University area

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man's body was found near West University Monday. The body was found by railroad personnel in a residential neighborhood on 5500 Community Drive. That's east of the West Loop, between the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Investigators said it appears the man...
KHOU

HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
