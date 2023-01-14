Read full article on original website
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
HPD: Man escapes fiery crash after being shot in SE Houston
HOUSTON — A man was seriously hurt Wednesday after police said he was shot, lost control of his vehicle and then crashed into a train where his car burst into flames. The man was shot while he was in his car on Mykawa Road near Selinsky, according to Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson. Why the shooting happened is unknown.
HPD: Woman grazed in the face by a bullet while driving on I-10 in east Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left a woman injured in east Houston. It happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 between Wayside Dr. and McCarty St. Police said the woman was driving eastbound when she heard a noise. After feeling pain on the...
Remains found in woods near where police had narrowed down search for missing woman
HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the discovery was made along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston. The remains were found near where police narrowed...
After 3 deadly incidents, HPD issues statement on recent crashes involving patrol units
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Tuesday issued a statement addressing recent deadly crashes involving pedestrians and officers driving patrol vehicles. In the statement, HPD addresses three crashes involving police vehicles since Dec. 30:. "On December 30, January 5, and January 17, fatal auto-pedestrian crashes occurred involving Houston...
HPD: Woman dragged, robbed outside SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Police need help identifying two men who robbed a woman in the parking lot of a southeast Houston apartment complex. The incident happened on Nov. 9, 2022 at a complex on Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. Police said the woman was leaving a...
2 suspects in custody after HCSO deputy falls in bayou during chase in Katy, officials say
Authorities said when they had one suspect in custody after the chase, a second suspect tried to run off, while still handcuffed, in the tunnel system under the road.
Cypress man killed in Singleton accident
SINGLETON – A 22-yearold Cypress man was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle accident near Singleton. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary investigation indicates around 6:45 p.m., Jan. 15, a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Texas 90 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. The vehicle skid sideways into the grass ditch, rolled over and struck a tree.
You're Flocked! Suspected porch pirate nabbed in Pearland thanks to surveillance cameras, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — A man charged with stealing packages from a Pearland family's porch was arrested after the victims' security camera and the city's Flock Safety system helped identify him, Pearland police said. Raul Ignacio Ros, 36, surrendered to the Pearland Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 15, after a...
HPD: Search for Leslie Obi leads investigators to Scott Street apartment
HOUSTON — On Tuesday, Houston police said they were at an apartment complex on the southeast side as part of their investigation into a woman who has been missing for about a week. Police have not said what led them to the apartment complex on Scott Street near Reed...
Woman hit, killed by Houston police officer on way to shooting, HPD says
HOUSTON — A woman was hit and killed by a Houston police officer who was responding to a double shooting early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Southwest Freeway feeder road near Wilcrest Drive. Houston police said the officer did not...
Texas toddler wandered parking lot as mother got body waxed, authorities say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after her 2-year-old was found wandering a parking lot while she was getting her body waxed, authorities said. Dashayla Allen, 28, was arrested on a charge of abandoning a child with intent to return, according to a news release from the Harris County Constable, Precinct 4. […]
Man's body found next to railroad tracks in West University area
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man's body was found near West University Monday. The body was found by railroad personnel in a residential neighborhood on 5500 Community Drive. That's east of the West Loop, between the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Investigators said it appears the man...
Several Houston-area counties under tornado watch Wednesday
The return of typical winter weather could include potential twisters in near-Houston counties Wednesday.
Texas DPS: 22-year-old man killed after hitting deer in Grimes County
Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva, 22, of Cypress, had been driving northbound on State Highway 90, officials said.
Passenger impaled when truck crashed into Houston church after Sunday service, police say
HOUSTON — At least one person was injured when a truck crashed into a church Sunday in north Houston, according to police. It happened along Tidwell Road near Irvington Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. According to police, the truck and another car were involved in a crash but the driver...
Sheriff: Man escapes after barricading himself in north Harris County home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The search is on for a man who allegedly shot at his wife and escaped from his home after barricading himself in his north Harris County home, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Gonzalez said that the suspect was not found...
HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
'Sleeping in our bars armed' | Houston business owners sick of crime ask city for help
HOUSTON — Fed-up Houston bar owners are putting pressure on city leaders. It comes after repeated break-ins have caused some owners to sleep in their businesses -- armed. A group of bar owners brought their frustrations to Houston City Council on Wednesday. “I have been burglarized 15 times in...
HCSO: Suspect taken into custody after running away from deputies still wearing handcuffs
KATY, Texas — Deputies spent Tuesday night searching for one of two suspects accused of making threats at a business in Katy, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said one man was taken into custody but a second man managed to run away from deputies while wearing handcuffs. He has since been taken back into custody.
Detective believes suspect was convinced to do 'right thing' because mom was there during interview
HOUSTON — It was terrifying to watch when Houston police released a dashcam video showing an Uber driver being held at gunpoint. The driver didn't give up his car and eventually was able to get away, but authorities said he was lucky it played out that way. The incident...
