Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Woman injured when shots fired into near northwest side home

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a woman was injured by gunshots fired into a near northwest side home early Wednesday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 31st Street. The location is near the intersection of 30th and Harding streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest woman following north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting on the city's east side. Around 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of North Boehning Street, near East 30th Street and North Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mother upset with plea deal in homicide case

An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. Indy DPW fixing school zone lights near dangerous …. Leaders...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Anderson man dies in crash at busy Fishers intersection

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said. At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman in custody after Anderson stabbing

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police have a woman in custody after a man said she stabbed him during a dispute Monday. The Anderson Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of Fulton Street shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the man and applied a tourniquet before transporting him to an Indianapolis hospital.
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
FISHERS, IN
WIBC.com

Whitfields: Indy Police Acted “Sadistically, Brutally” In Their Son’s Death

INDIANAPOLIS — About three dozen people showed up in the rain and cold Monday afternoon to rally in support of the parents of Herman Whitfield III. He is the man who died while in police custody back in April 2022. While having a mental health crisis, Whitfield was tased by IMPD officers who then cuffed him, and sat on top of him until he died. The coroner said Whitfield died of cardiac arrest from being tased and then held in a prone position by the officers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun

A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove apartment. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/disturbing-beech-grove-police-release-video-of-child-playing-with-loaded-gun/. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove apartment....
BEECH GROVE, IN
Radio Ink

Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting

This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

