Conway, SC

CCU men fall on the road to Georgia State, 66-100

By Julia Kennedy
 4 days ago

ATLANTA, G.A. (WBTW) — The Chanticleers dropped a game to the Panthers Saturday afternoon in a 100-66 loss at the GSU Convocation Center.

The Georgia State Panther’s offense was on fire, shooting 16 three-pointers and shooting 57 percent from beyond the arc.

On the contrary, CCU knocked down five of their 22 three-point attempts.

Coastal Carolina’s Antonio Daye scored a career-high 23 points. Daye also chipped in with three assists and a game-high three steals.

Linton Brown was the only other Chant besides Daye to reach double figures. Brown scored 13 points off the bench, with nine of those coming from beyond the arc.

Georgia State’s Ja’Heim Hudson led five Panthers in double digits with a game-high 26 points.

CCU will now enjoy home games against Appalachian State on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. ET, and against South Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. ET.

