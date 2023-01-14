Saturday Night Forecast: Winds increase Saturday night, low cloudiness Sunday

High pressure will slide east of our area tonight. As a result, south winds will increase tonight and Sunday along with low cloudiness.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 44. Wind South 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 69. Wind South 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 61. Wind South 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY (M.L.King Day): Mostly Cloudy. High 75. Wind South 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 55.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms after midnight. Low 59.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms mostly after noon. High 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 46.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 62.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 42.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64.

