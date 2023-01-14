ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore's MLK Day parade marches on despite initial cancellation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hundreds of people lined Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Baltimore Monday for the traditionally MLK parade. The parade was initially cancelled by the Baltimore Office of Promotions & the Arts, who organizes the event, sparking controversy and even prompting the Mayor to call on its CEO to step down.
The giveback at Lexington Market

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Merchants at Lexington Market are hosting a giveback to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. There will be a resource fair and hot meals for those experiencing homelessness. Executive Director of Fundraising and Development for Volunteers of America Nicholle Granger and the Director of Marketing...
Catonsville Library set to begin renovations next month

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After years of planning and a pandemic delay, Baltimore County Public Library’s Catonsville Branch, located at 1100 Frederick Road, is set to undergo a total renovation this spring. The building was built in 1963 and other than a few systematic updates, the layout is still...
Ride for men's health

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Join the Baltimore Distinguished Gentlemen's ride to benefit men's health. Dozens of vintage and classic motorcycle enthusiasts will participate this Saturday. Event Coordinator Christopher Schafer shares more.
Mild midweek before rain returns to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. January 18 — Milder midweek before rain returns to Baltimore. Wednesday is partly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably mild with highs in the mid 50s. Another risk of rain arrives Thursday with a new weather-maker moving into Maryland. Plan on soaking rain throughout the...
Governor avoids juvenile crime crisis in inaugural address

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There was disappointment among juvenile justice advocates who had hoped Maryland's new governor would've addressed the juvenile crime crisis in his inaugural address. "I know what it feels like to have handcuffs on my wrists," said Governor Wes Moore in his first address as Maryland's chief...
Get limber with mobility yoga

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sitting down at work and limited mobility can make our bodies stiff. But you can improve your motion and make everyday activities easier with mobility yoga. Group Exercise Director with Brick Bodies Sara Keller shows us how to get limber.
Body found in east Baltimore 2 story row home Tuesday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A body was found in a two-story row home fire in the Ellwood park neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Authorities say the person was found on the 400 block of N. East Ave by firefighters while they were extinguishing flames from the home.
Unresponsive man found in East Baltimore declared dead on scene

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in East Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded after receiving reports of an unresponsive man in the rear of North Wolfe Street. Police say the man was located with signs of trauma to the body. He...
Man found with fatal cuts in West Baltimore declared dead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police found a man with serious injuries in West Baltimore Thursday afternoon. According to police, just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a cutting near Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived at the location, they discovered an unidentified adult man with cuts to the chest....
New poll reveals voters support term limits for politicians statewide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Gonzalez poll conducted exclusively for FOX45 poll found statewide 76% support term limits for all politicians in the state, while only 18% oppose term limits. The poll found 57% strongly support, 19% somewhat support, 9% strongly oppose, 9% somewhat oppose, and 6% offered no opinion.
