City leaders and residents celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with parade
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today Baltimore City will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther Kng Jr. day with a parade. At 12:00PM the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade will be held at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and N. Eutaw Street.
Baltimore's MLK Day parade marches on despite initial cancellation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hundreds of people lined Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Baltimore Monday for the traditionally MLK parade. The parade was initially cancelled by the Baltimore Office of Promotions & the Arts, who organizes the event, sparking controversy and even prompting the Mayor to call on its CEO to step down.
The giveback at Lexington Market
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Merchants at Lexington Market are hosting a giveback to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. There will be a resource fair and hot meals for those experiencing homelessness. Executive Director of Fundraising and Development for Volunteers of America Nicholle Granger and the Director of Marketing...
Catonsville Library set to begin renovations next month
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After years of planning and a pandemic delay, Baltimore County Public Library’s Catonsville Branch, located at 1100 Frederick Road, is set to undergo a total renovation this spring. The building was built in 1963 and other than a few systematic updates, the layout is still...
Ride for men's health
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Join the Baltimore Distinguished Gentlemen's ride to benefit men's health. Dozens of vintage and classic motorcycle enthusiasts will participate this Saturday. Event Coordinator Christopher Schafer shares more.
"Never forget Our People were always Free: A parable of American Healing"
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a new book Civil Rights Leader, and Former NAACP National President Ben Jealous, draws on lessons from his personal life and, his work hoping, to inspire our country to restore strength and unity. Jealous shares more about "Never forget Our People were always Free: A...
Man injured in early morning West Baltimore shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. day
Police are investigating after a man was shot in West Baltimore, early on Martin Luther King Jr. day. At approximately 6:54AM, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Francis Street to investigate a Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed...
Mild midweek before rain returns to Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. January 18 — Milder midweek before rain returns to Baltimore. Wednesday is partly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably mild with highs in the mid 50s. Another risk of rain arrives Thursday with a new weather-maker moving into Maryland. Plan on soaking rain throughout the...
Governor avoids juvenile crime crisis in inaugural address
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There was disappointment among juvenile justice advocates who had hoped Maryland's new governor would've addressed the juvenile crime crisis in his inaugural address. "I know what it feels like to have handcuffs on my wrists," said Governor Wes Moore in his first address as Maryland's chief...
Gov. Moore says school accountability will be 'necessary' for students to perform
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hours after taking the oath of office, Maryland’s newest leader, Gov. Wes Moore, answered questions from the press before celebrating with 11,000 of his supporters at the Baltimore Convention Center. Noting he was ready to get to work, Moore said public safety would be one...
After warm January start, weekend snow chances increase for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are perched in the top-ten latest measurable snowfalls in Baltimore, but for some, a few of our computer models imply there could be a risk for snow for some out of a weather-maker this weekend. Keep in mind, not all computer models are on-board with...
Deputy Mayor targeted for larger role as squeegee kids continue to ignore ban
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As squeegee kids continue to ignore the city's 'no squeegee zones' the deputy mayor behind the initiative is in line for a promotion. Faith Leach, who has led the city's attempts to find jobs for squeegee kids will soon become the city's new administrator. The mayor...
Get limber with mobility yoga
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sitting down at work and limited mobility can make our bodies stiff. But you can improve your motion and make everyday activities easier with mobility yoga. Group Exercise Director with Brick Bodies Sara Keller shows us how to get limber.
Videos appear to show Baltimore Schools police officer not at work while logging overtime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer and star football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI, after racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime. Now, Project Baltimore has obtained new information raising serious questions over how some of those extra hours were earned.
Newly released poll says crime is most important issue among black voters in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A newly released Gonzales Maryland Poll found voters in Maryland believe the economy, inflation and crime are the two most important issues today. Specifically, the poll found, the majority of Black voters (35%) believe crime is the most important issue. More than 60% of Baltimore City's population is African American.
Baltimore County restaurant week with Miss Shirley's
It's time to get your taste on this Baltimore County restaurant week. Miss Shirley's Corporate Executive Chef Zuri Coles joins us live in studio with a look at what's on their menu from the lighter options to the upgraded classics.
Body found in east Baltimore 2 story row home Tuesday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A body was found in a two-story row home fire in the Ellwood park neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Authorities say the person was found on the 400 block of N. East Ave by firefighters while they were extinguishing flames from the home.
Unresponsive man found in East Baltimore declared dead on scene
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in East Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded after receiving reports of an unresponsive man in the rear of North Wolfe Street. Police say the man was located with signs of trauma to the body. He...
Man found with fatal cuts in West Baltimore declared dead
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police found a man with serious injuries in West Baltimore Thursday afternoon. According to police, just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a cutting near Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived at the location, they discovered an unidentified adult man with cuts to the chest....
New poll reveals voters support term limits for politicians statewide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Gonzalez poll conducted exclusively for FOX45 poll found statewide 76% support term limits for all politicians in the state, while only 18% oppose term limits. The poll found 57% strongly support, 19% somewhat support, 9% strongly oppose, 9% somewhat oppose, and 6% offered no opinion.
