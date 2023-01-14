Read full article on original website
Investigators push for answers into what happened to Athena Brownfield
CYRIL, Okla. — Investigators are pushing for answers in the investigation into what happened to Athena Brownfield. KOCO 5 has been trying to get answers for days, but the investigation is still active, and there is uncertainty about whether the remains of the little girl have been found. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is staying pretty quiet.
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Child's remains found near Rush Springs amid search for Athena Brownfield: What we know
CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they have recovered the remains of a child in rural Grady County near Rush Springs amid the search for a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl. Below is what we know. The Victim. Athena Brownfield, 4, was reported missing the afternoon...
Child's remains recovered in Grady County; OSBI cannot confirm they are those of Cyril girl
RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has recovered the remains of a child near Rush Springs in rural Grady County. Authorities said in a news release that they cannot confirm that the remains are those of Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old Cyril girl who was reported missing a week ago.
Affidavit: 4-year-old killed by caregiver, body buried
New court documents are painting a gruesome picture of what might have happened to a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma child.
Oklahoma, country waits to hear if remains in Grady County belong to missing Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — Athena Brownfield’s case has gotten lots of attention across Oklahoma, the country and the world. Now, everyone is waiting to hear if the remains found in Grady County belong to Athena. "You have to take emotion away from it, and this one is hard. A...
Hours before a child’s remains found in Grady County, Athena Brownfield caregiver appears in court
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Just hours before a child’s remains were found in Grady County, one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers appeared in court. Attorneys wanted a gag order in the case which has drawn a huge online following. The court wouldn’t allow cameras in or outside but KOCO 5 was in the room as Alysia Adams stood before a judge.
Search for missing 4-year-old in Cyril is now a recovery operation, authorities say
CYRIL, Okla. — The search for a 4-year-old girl in Cyril who went missing last week is now a recovery operation. State investigators said they’re looking for her remains after they spent the weekend searching lakes and the home where she was living. Nearly a week into the...
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child
Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
OSBI Returns To Location Where Sister Of Missing Caddo County Girl Was Found
The community of Cyril is still searching for answers into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Sunday, OSBI investigators returned to where Athena's sister was found. News 9's Jordan Fremstad was live in Cyril at 5 p.m. with what we've learned this weekend.
Search moves towards bodies of water for missing Cyril girl
The search for Athena, a missing Cyril girl continues as police officials confirm they are now moving towards bodies of water.
