Sewage Spill Closes Miramar and Fernald Point Beaches
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “BEACH CLOSED” notice [Tuesday] in response to a spill of untreated sewage. The spill involved a release of approximately 5,760 gallons of sewage from a compromised sewage line to San Ysidro Creek, on East Valley Lane in Montecito. As a result, Miramar Beach and Fernald Point Beach within 2,000 feet of the San Ysidro Creek outfall, adjacent to Posilipo Lane, has been closed to recreational water contact. The affected area has been posted with signs warning the public to avoid contact with the water until sample results indicate the water is safe for recreational use. Contact with sewage contaminated water increases the risk for certain types of illnesses.
Ojai residents see property damage, washed out roads from storms
Now that recent rains have passed, people in Ventura County are assessing the damage left behind from the storms.In Ojai, Blair Whitten is trying to save what he can from his garage after a massive 100-year-old oak tree sliced it in half, then fell onto part of his house. Most of his belongings were ruined, like his books, his tools and even a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.The tree also damaged part of the roof near the bedroom, which is where he and his wife were when the tree came crashing down. "You hear the cracking, 'What was that?' And all of a sudden it shook the house, it shook the foundation, it shook everything, and then it was over," said Whitten.Just three miles north of Ojai, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department had to evacuate more people in Matilija Canyon by helicopter after piles of rock and mud damaged the road. Deputies are staying in touch with people who chose to stay behind, but they are encouraging everyone to evacuate.
Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public
Nojoqui Falls Park is closed to the public due to unconfirmed reports of storm damage. The post Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Highway 154 Fully Open From Los Olivos to Santa Barbara
Hightway 154 is set to reopen from Highway 192 to the State Route 246 (roundabout) at 5:00 pm. Highway 154 Open in Los Olivos Following Bridge Repair. Highway 154 is reopened in both directions at the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge in Los Olivos. By Caltrans. 8:00 p.m., January 16, 2023.
Ventura County community evacuated by air after only access road washed out by storm
Dozens of residents of a remote mountain community in Ventura County have been forced to evacuate their homes because the recent storms washed out the only road in and out of town.
Eucalyptus tree falls on Carrillo Blvd
A eucalyptus tree fell on Carrillo Blvd, early Wednesday morning The post Eucalyptus tree falls on Carrillo Blvd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two Kayakers Rescued Off Isla Vista
Two men in one kayak were rescued from rough seas on Monday afternoon. At 5:17 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department deployed water rescue teams off Del Playa Drive between Camino Quarto and Camino Del Sur. The kayak carrying two college-aged men had flipped in the over-head storm surf...
getawaycouple.com
Campers Forced to Evacuate and Leave RVs Behind in Flooding
RVing requires constantly having a plan. However, very few RVers plan to leave their RV and most of their belongings behind. Unfortunately, that happened to a group of RVers staying at a Thousand Trails campground during a weather emergency. These travelers are experiencing a nightmarish situation and have no idea when it will improve.
Highway 154 Now Open Following Los Olivos Bridge Repair
Highway 154 is reopened in both directions at the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge in Los Olivos. Highway 154 remains closed at the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge in Los Olivos so Caltrans can continue repairs at the bridge abutments impacted by running water caused by drain failure. The current detour remains...
Authorities Pleading With Residents Of Matilija Canyon To Evacuate
The residents who live in Matilija Canyon northeast of the Ojai Valley are a tight-knit, hardy group who love their remote and rustic surroundings. And they've dealt with disaster in the past. Whether major wildfires like the Thomas Fire or major storms like those in 2005 and 1995, many have...
Some SoCal Gas customers are getting a shock from their latest gas bills
Douglas Hauge from Fillmore says he got a huge and unpleasant surprise when he saw his upcoming gas bill. Last month, Hauge says his bill was $200, but his next projected bill is over three times that. He isn't alone. SoCal Gas says customers can expect to see a substantial...
Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open
In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
Incorrect News Reports on Local Storms
Not long after the storms began last week, some small and big time news publications were running with a wildly inaccurate story about the local area. "14 Dead in Montecito," titles stated. It was really 14 people died throughout the state and Montecito was entirely evacuated, but no one died here thankfully.
120th Anniversary of Potter Hotel Opening
It would be impossible to come to a conclusion about the Most Important Date in Santa Barbara’s history. Probably the top four on most people’s minds would be the founding of the presidio on April 21, 1782, the Mission on December 4, 1786, the great earthquake of June 29, 1925 and my birthday, November 26.
Patterson Ave Reopens in Goleta
Patterson Avenue has reopened and traffic signals are operating as normal. On January 14, Patterson Avenue was closed between Hollister Avenue and the 101 Freeway due to a large tree that fell at approximately 10:30 p.m. and broke two power poles. No one was injured but power was knocked out for the immediate area.
Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area
Santa Barbara County has lifted its shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area, but the roadway remains closed and impassable. The post Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Flood Advisories for SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
For Ventura County: 1 Down And 1 To Go
(Radar track at 7:48 AM Sunday) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 8 AM Sunday--The first of two weekend storm systems moved through Ventura County Saturday. It brought between 1-2 inches of rain to...
Central Coast residents warned to evacuate as lake nears capacity: ‘Stay out of the water’
Recent rains have swollen the lake to about 9 feet below its spill level.
Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores
Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
