Georgia State

Related
weisradio.com

Vehicle Fire in Northwest Georgia

The Trion Fire Department and Hays Correctional Fire Department in northwest Georgia responded to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning. According to a post on social media, the car was sitting next to a mobile home. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival; but fortunately, they were able to extinguish the fire without damage to the mobile home.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2 Action News was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Some storm victims said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRDW-TV

Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
GEORGIA STATE
Johnson City Press

As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container

MARBURY, Ala. — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s storm...
ALABAMA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Dozen of cats abandoned along I-75 in Florida

Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
FLORIDA STATE
The Georgia Sun

What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?

Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia tornado outbreak | Shelters are open in these counties

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — As Georgia residents recover from the recent onslaught of tornadoes and storms, shelters are opening for residents affected by the damage. Here is a list of shelters accepting those in need. Currently, shelters are open for folks in Henry, Troup and Spalding counties. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
HuffPost

At Least 9 Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Alabama, Georgia

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Stunned residents tried to salvage belongings, and rescue crews pulled survivors from beneath collapsed houses Friday in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama. The widespread destruction came into view...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Samaritan’s Purse Brings Help to Families in Need After Destructive Tornadoes Strike the Southeast

Friday, Samaritan’s Purse deployed disaster response teams to Selma, Alabama and Griffin, Georgia in the wake of devastating tornadoes that swept through the Southeast on Thursday. The major storm system resulted in the destruction of homes and businesses, power outages for tens of thousands of people, and the loss of several lives, with ongoing search and rescue efforts still underway.
GRIFFIN, GA

