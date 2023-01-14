Read full article on original website
The Trion Fire Department and Hays Correctional Fire Department in northwest Georgia responded to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning. According to a post on social media, the car was sitting next to a mobile home. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival; but fortunately, they were able to extinguish the fire without damage to the mobile home.
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2 Action News was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Some storm victims said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
MARBURY, Ala. — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s storm...
Tragedy hit the Georgia football community when offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident. Now a new report has revealed more details of the accident in question. The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree after the driver was unable to ...
ATLANTA - Another cold front capable of producing thunderstorms to the west of Georgia will move into the state early Thursday morning. Unlike last week’s storms, this event will be mostly severe-free with only a few scattered showers in the early morning. The line of storms is expected to...
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One of the three victims killed due to the Georgia tornadoes and severe storms will be laid to rest today. Egan Jeffcoat’s family will hold a funeral for the 5-year-old on Wednesday. Egan died last week after a large tree crashed onto this mother’s car during severe storms in Butts County.
Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 57 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 83 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Yet another great weather day on Thursday for the area! Highs are warmer for the PM with many areas rising into the low 80s this afternoon. The only concern Thursday is...
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — As Georgia residents recover from the recent onslaught of tornadoes and storms, shelters are opening for residents affected by the damage. Here is a list of shelters accepting those in need. Currently, shelters are open for folks in Henry, Troup and Spalding counties. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Stunned residents tried to salvage belongings, and rescue crews pulled survivors from beneath collapsed houses Friday in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama. The widespread destruction came into view...
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Friday, Samaritan’s Purse deployed disaster response teams to Selma, Alabama and Griffin, Georgia in the wake of devastating tornadoes that swept through the Southeast on Thursday. The major storm system resulted in the destruction of homes and businesses, power outages for tens of thousands of people, and the loss of several lives, with ongoing search and rescue efforts still underway.
