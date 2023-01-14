CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago police officer shot a suspect who attempted to rob someone in the Brainerd neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story.The incident, which is still under investigation, unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. along West 90th Street near South Loomis.The Chicago police officer, who was off-duty and lives in the neighborhood, interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, according to police.The officer produced their firearm, announced their office and attempted to intervene in the incident. One suspect was struck by gunfire after a...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO