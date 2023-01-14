Read full article on original website
JayDoG$
4d ago
just shows how slow people are to what's goin on wtf did u think they were using the cars for??? other than robbery,car jacking,shooting at rivals....duhhhhhhhhh
fox32chicago.com
Parked cars reported stolen, damaged in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning South Side residents after a series of parked cars were reported stolen or damaged in the past two weeks. In each incident, victims parked their vehicle on the street and discovered it missing or stolen on the same day or the next day, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged with carjacking man on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a man in Chicago's East Side neighborhood last month. Police say the boy was arrested Tuesday when he was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle from a 41-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 8. The carjacking happened...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed robbery, carjacking man in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery and carjacking a man in North Lawndale in December. Police say he was arrested on Tuesday after he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 26-year-old man at gunpoint in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.
Chicago crime: 3 seriously injured in crash after attempted carjacking on SW Side
Chicago officials said three people were seriously injured in a crash as they fled an attempted carjacking on the Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon.
cwbchicago.com
Career burglar gets 10 years for North Side package thefts
Chicago — John Cline, an eight-time convicted burglar, is now a 12-time convicted burglar after he pleaded guilty to committing a string of apartment building break-ins on the North Side. Judge Michael Hood sentenced him to 10 years on each count, to be served concurrently. After receiving a 50%...
Chicago crime: Man stabbed in head, critically hurt inside Austin home, police say
A man was critically hurt in a stabbing at a West Side home, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
3 men tried to rob a woman on the Blue Line, then tried to rob a man who intervened: prosecutors
Chicago — Three Chicago men face felony charges after they allegedly tried to rob a woman on the Blue Line and then battered and tried to rob another passenger who intervened. Aaron Donson, 22, Richard Butler-Henderson, 28, and 19-year-old Jaylin Hollingsworth are each charged with two counts of attempted...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in drive-by on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered inside a vehicle after sustaining a gunshot wound to his left hip in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street. According to...
fox32chicago.com
Man with disabilities shot, critically wounded while waiting for bus outside Back of the Yards home
CHICAGO - Philip Rega’s sons have mental disabilities and are nonverbal, so he doesn’t leave them alone for very long. Every morning during the week, Rega is by their side while they wait for a bus that takes his sons to school. On Wednesday, they were at the bus stop in front of their Back of the Yards home when three people approached and started yelling gang slogans.
Person shot when off-duty cop interrupts robbery: Chicago police
An off-duty Chicago police officer shot and seriously wounded a person while trying to interrupt an apparent robbery on the South Side, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed in head, neck on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during an argument Wednesday morning in the Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The 41-year-old was arguing with a known female around 5 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the head and neck, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn crime: Driver fires shots at would-be carjackers armed with handguns
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A driver fired shots at would-be carjackers in Oak Lawn Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3:30 p.m., two male Black offenders were armed with handguns and attempted to carjack a victim in the 6500 block of West 89th Place. The victim accessed a firearm and fired about...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago residents fed up, hold meeting with city leaders after elderly victims robbed at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A community meeting was held Wednesday night to address a recent string of armed robberies that are targeting elderly people on the South Side. There have been at least three reports since late December in the Avalon Park, Calumet Heights, and South Deering communities. Neighbors say they are...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2021 Dan Ryan Expressway shooting
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man from Chicago was indicted for attempted murder after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021. Illinois State Police say Michael McWright was identified as the offender that shot a 30-year-old man on April 24, 2021. The victim was traveling northbound on I-94 near...
fox32chicago.com
Man riding passenger seriously injured in South Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's South Side when he was shot in the neck Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was in a car in the 400 block of East 95th Street around 9:45 a.m. when he was fired on by an offender in another car.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Monday in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood. The 15-year-old was arrested around noon hours after police said he stole a car from a 30-year-old man at gunpoint in the 8100 block of South Pulaski Road. He was charged with...
Near Northwest Side residents accuse hookah lounge of attracting violence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Concerns are growing on Chicago's Near Northwest Side over violent crimes – and a business some residents say is attracting the violence.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, a residents assembled Tuesday night to address concerns about a number of recent violent crimes in Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village, and West Town. The focus specifically was on the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge, at 2123 W. Division St. near Leavitt Street.Austin McAllister - a father of six, personal trainer, and U.S. Army veteran – was shot and killed while working as a bouncer at the Lyon's Den on New...
Off-duty Chicago police officer shoots suspect in attempted robbery in Brainerd
CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago police officer shot a suspect who attempted to rob someone in the Brainerd neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story.The incident, which is still under investigation, unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. along West 90th Street near South Loomis.The Chicago police officer, who was off-duty and lives in the neighborhood, interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, according to police.The officer produced their firearm, announced their office and attempted to intervene in the incident. One suspect was struck by gunfire after a...
Woman, 63, reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks from the Austin neighborhood. Marlene Taylor-Doss, 63, was last seen by her son around 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at her home in the 700 block of North Waller Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Chicago shooting: Man seriously injured in possible road rage shooting on South Side, police say
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
