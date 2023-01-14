Read full article on original website
Snow falling in Omaha area with slick conditions expected for evening commute
OMAHA, Neb. — Snow is moving into the Omaha area. Flakes started falling in the metro around 11:45 a.m. The La Vista Police Department is on accident diversion — if no injuries, and it's safe to do so, exchange information. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports multiple interstate...
Omaha-metro braces for ice as snow moves through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the Omaha-metro were struggling with the wintery mix falling across the area on Wednesday. While traffic was light and moving slower heading into the normal rush-hour time of day, the roads were slushy around 4 p.m. as precipitation vacillated from rain to snow in the afternoon.
Omaha-metro drivers deal with snow, slush as storm moves through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the Omaha-metro were struggling with the wintery mix falling across the area on Wednesday. While traffic was light and moving slower heading into the normal rush-hour time of day, the roads were slushy around 4 p.m. as precipitation vacillated from rain to snow in the afternoon. Some crashes were reported, but nothing impacting major roadways.
Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday
Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens. Papillion Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl in very public places. Westside's Dance Marathon raising money for Children's Hospital. Updated: 12 hours ago.
10 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Watch for refreeze overnight
Washington County small businesses could be in jeopardy if proposed zoning changes are passed. Plows are continuing to work overnight to ensure the roads are safe for commuters. Truck drivers offer do's and don'ts for winter driving. Updated: 6 hours ago. 6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of...
City of Omaha prepping for Wednesday’s expected snowfall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - School is being canceled and roads are being treated as the metro prepares for what could be the largest snowfall of the season. It’s been well over a year since Omaha saw significant snowfall, but city crews say they’re ready for it as the next winter storm heads our way.
Weather Now Extra: Weight of snow
OMAHA, Neb. — The forecasted snowstorm for Wednesday and Thursday is already prompting winter warnings and closings for Omaha schools and businesses. Meteorologist Anthony Copeland explains the weight of snow in this Weather Now Extra.
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down
Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
Morning showers with a cool and breezy afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers will be with us through the morning hours as a system swings through the area. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 40s and stay there through the morning. However, as the system shifts east, cooler air will filter in and help our temps...
Rain showers Monday, snow chances mid-week
Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is becoming more likely and could impact the evening commute. Check back for updates. Omaha's housing market is slowing down according to experts. Omaha Filipino community Santo Nino De Cebu celebration. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Filipino community celebrates a...
Metro starting Wednesday on snow routes for busses due to forecast winter weather
OMAHA, Neb. — Because of Wednesday's forecasted winter weather, some of Metro's routes will start their service day on snow routes in Omaha. The below list of routes will start Wednesday on Snow Route Option A. Route 3. Route 5. Route 8. Route 11. Route 14. Route 16. Route...
Truck drivers give road advice amid wintry conditions to Omaha motorists
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Icy, wet, and cold are what Wednesday’s wintry conditions consisted of. Mike Miller works for Nolan Transportation in York, Nebraska. He’s traveled miles to deliver some shipments. On his way to Omaha, he said the roads were starting to ice because of that he had to stop at a gas station for a bit until the roads were clear to drive again. As a veteran trucker, he’s stocked up on food and water and advises those who need to leave their house to do the same.
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
Snow, ice expected for KMAland Wednesday
(Valley) -- A good portion of KMAland gets a taste of a significant winter event Wednesday. Taylor Nicoliasen is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office. Nicoliasen tells KMA News the heaviest snowfall of 5-10 inches is expected in northeast Nebraska, while freezing rain and ice is anticipated for areas along and south of Interstate 80.
3:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Roads mostly slush-covered
Washington County small businesses could be in jeopardy if proposed zoning changes are passed. Plow crews working overnight to ensure roads are safe. Plows are continuing to work overnight to ensure the roads are safe for commuters. Pillen announces property tax relief plan. Updated: 5 hours ago. Gov. Jim Pillen...
Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
Plow crews working overnight to ensure roads are safe
Washington County small businesses could be in jeopardy if proposed zoning changes are passed. Truck drivers offer do's and don'ts for winter driving. 6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions. 6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update. Updated: 7 hours ago. Precipitation is coming...
Metro, ORBT service interruptions; Pillen comments on storm
Washington County small businesses could be in jeopardy if proposed zoning changes are passed. Plow crews working overnight to ensure roads are safe. Plows are continuing to work overnight to ensure the roads are safe for commuters. Pillen announces property tax relief plan. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gov. Jim Pillen...
Cass County included in latest snow advisory
OMAHA - Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch in the days ahead. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that includes Cass County on Monday afternoon. It says heavy...
