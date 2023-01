Bill Self certainly remembers last year’s edition of the Sunflower Showdown at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. “It was a great game for us. It meant something to me personally. It was a nice win,” Self, Kansas’ 20th-year men’s basketball coach said Monday at a news conference held in advance of Tuesday’s Big 12 battle between No. 2-ranked KU (16-1, 5-0) and No. 13 Kansas State (15-2, 4-1). Tipoff is 6 p.m. with a live telecast on ESPN.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO