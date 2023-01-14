Read full article on original website
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SLCA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.52, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%. Heading into today, shares of the commercial...
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MMP - Free Report) closed at $52.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%. Coming into today, shares of the petroleum and...
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMN - Free Report) closed at $105.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care...
United Rentals (URI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
URI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $388.87, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment...
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, NVIDIA, Kimberly-Clark in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second consecutive winning week to start 2023 with gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite made massive strides, rising 4.8% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.7% and 2%, respectively. Economic indicators released through the week,...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown...
Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -1.55%: What You Should Know
ROKU - Free Report) closed at $50.24, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%. Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company...
Is Most-Watched Stock Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Worth Betting on Now?
JEF - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this investment banking and capital markets company have returned +15.6% over the...
Higher Rates, Robust Trading to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q4 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 18, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In third-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher rates, which...
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
OSBC - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
PNNT - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Investment Corporation Quote. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (. MITSY - Free...
Stock Market News for Jan 17, 2023
Wall Street remained closed on Monday to celebrate MLK Day, usually observed on the third Monday in January. Fourth-quarter earnings numbers released by big banks in the previous session primarily moved the markets. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Surges 5.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
CMPO - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.2% higher at $5.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.6% gain over the past four weeks. CompoSecure extended its rally for the...
Reasons to Add Merit Medical (MMSI) Stock to Your Portfolio
MMSI - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A robust third-quarter 2022 performance, along with its solid international exposure, is expected to contribute further. However, headwinds related to higher consolidation in the healthcare industry and lack of direct sales and marketing capabilities persist.
Analysts Estimate Texas Instruments (TXN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
TXN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
JB Hunt (JBHT) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JB Hunt (. JBHT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.92 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Is Andritz (ADRZY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
ADRZY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question. Andritz is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks...
Find Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy for January and Beyond
The market was up and down through morning trading on Tuesday as Wall Street attempts to decipher the wave of earnings data coming in from big banks and others as the heart of the fourth quarter earnings season begins to beat. The bulls finally pushed the S&P 500 back above...
How to Find Strong Finance Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. We...
4 Small-Cap Sector ETFs With Strong Q4 Earnings Potential
SLY - Free Report) (up 7.0% this year) beat the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (. SPY - Free Report) (up 4.2%), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (. DIA - Free Report) (up 3.5%) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) (up 5.5%). Americans too have regained confidence in...
