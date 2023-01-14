ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Cornerback Davison Igbinosun Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Ben King
 4 days ago

The Ole Miss Rebels lost another talented defensive back to the Transfer Portal on Saturday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have now lost two defensive backs in two days, with freshman cornerback Davison Igbinosun announcing his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday.

Igbinosun joins fellow defensive back Tysheem Johnson as the first two players to enter the portal since Ole Miss hired Pete Golding as its new defensive coordinator on Friday.

It was announced on Friday that Igbinosun had signed an extension with the Grove Collective, but the freshman has had a change of heart since then.

The Union, N.J., native posted a quick message to social media revealing that he intends to enter the portal, and requested that fans respect his decision.

"I want to thank the Ole Miss community and coach Kiffin for giving me the opportunity to play at their school. But at this moment due to the uncertainty in the coaching staff, it's best for me to enter the Transfer Portal."

Davison played in 11 games for Ole Miss as a true freshman, recording 36 total tackles and five pass breakups. The former four-star cornerback was a member of Ole Miss' 2022 signing class and the No. 1 high school recruit coming out of New Jersey in 2022.

