Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano wants the EDC / Chamber to take the lead on the need for childcare in the community. There has been one meeting and another one is scheduled Jan. 31. "I think it's an economic development issue," said Giordano. "We're trying to get businesses in here, and a bunch of jobs. Well who's going to watch the kids." The commissioner added on the 31st officials need to figure out who is going to take the lead.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO