JCHS wrestlers will compete on Senior Night
Junction City will host Olathe South in a dual on Senior Night for Blue Jay and Lady Jay wrestling on Thursday. Competition begins at 6 p.m.
JC Breakfast Optimists honor Momentum Volleyball leader
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club has recognized Bridget Vonspreckelsen for her work with the Momentum Volleyball program and her commitment to youth of various ages. Bridget is originally from Nebraska and played collegiate volleyball at the University of Alabama. She and her husband Eric, who is the Associate Pastor at First Christian Church in Junction City, have three daughters.
Saint Xavier School will host Basketball & BBQ Jan. 21
Saint Xavier School will host a basketball event with performances and BBQ on Saturday, Jan. 21.According to a release from the school the middle school boys B team from Saint X will play Smoky Valley at noon, the middle school girls at 1 p.m. and the middle school boys A team will meet Smoky Valley at 2 p.m. The Saint Xavier High School girls team will meet the Junction City High School junior varsity team at 3:30 p.m. and the Saint X High School boys will play Smoky Valley at 5 p.m.
Wildcats use a late dunk to defeat the Jayhawks
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 24 points, including the go-ahead alley-oop dunk with 25 seconds left in overtime, and No. 13 Kansas State beat second-ranked Kansas 83-82 on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game series skid. Desi Sills also scored 24 points, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin had 15...
Kan. set aside millions for youth crisis centers, but no one's using it
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would...
Geary County 4-H provides information updates
4-H Club Day in Geary County will be held Feb. 11 at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City. Pre-entry forms and event descriptions are available online at http://www.geary.k-state.edu/4-h/. They are also in the December 4-H newsletter. Entry forms are due to the Extension Office by Jan. 26 at 5...
WIBW
TPD arrests three in narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A narcotics search resulted in multiple arrests Wednesday in the Greater Auburndale area. The TPD Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force searched a home in the 300 block of SW Roosevelt St. Officials in ski masks could be seen in the area around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Geary County Fish & Game Association will collect used Christmas trees
This is the last week for depositing your Christmas trees for recycling at the corner of 14th & Jackson streets in Junction City. On Saturday at 9 a.m. Geary County Fish and Game Association members will be loading them up and moving them to Milford Lake for building wildlife habitat. Be sure to remove all decorations and stands before adding to the pile of trees.
Discussion occurs about Geary County fairgrounds property
Geary County Commission Chairman Keith Ascher provided an update Tuesday on a recent roundtable discussion about the fairground property and the entities involved. "There's a lot of confusion about who owns what, who is in charge of what, who oversees what. " There were breakout sessions for each group and...
🎥Missouri Gov. calls for $860M to widen Interstate 70
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. Click below to watch a replay of the address. The massive investment...
Public Library in Junction City will close early Thursday
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City will close at 4 p.m. Thursday in order to host the Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours.
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
MAC Committee touches on a number of topics
Recent federal legislation contained funding for barracks planning at Fort Riley. That bodes well for possible future growth at Fort Riley. That was one topic for discussion at a recent Military Affairs Council Advisory Committee discussion in Junction City. Board member Phyllis Fitzgerald touched briefly on childcare. "There is a...
Geary County Commission meets on Tuesday
Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday the Geary County Commission meeting this week has been pushed back from Monday until Tuesday. The hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m at the County Office Building. Agenda items will range from weekly reports by Finance Director Tami Tobison, HR Director...
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 18
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Damian Godoy Aguirre, Failure to appear, Arrested 1/17. Ramone Dodson, Failure to...
Geary County Commission talks about the local need for childcare
Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano wants the EDC / Chamber to take the lead on the need for childcare in the community. There has been one meeting and another one is scheduled Jan. 31. "I think it's an economic development issue," said Giordano. "We're trying to get businesses in here, and a bunch of jobs. Well who's going to watch the kids." The commissioner added on the 31st officials need to figure out who is going to take the lead.
Fundraiser breakfast will benefit Geary County Fire Explorers
American Legion Post #45 will be the site of a fundraiser breakfast Saturday, Jan. 28, to benefit Geary County Fire Explorers. It will run from 7 - 10 a.m. There will be biscuits & gravy, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, sausage, juice and coffee. The cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
One man dead in overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas
Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, killing one man. The blaze took place at a home in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue.
By the Numbers Exhibit Now Open!
Abilene, Kan.-A new temporary exhibit is now open at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in the Special Exhibits Gallery. By the Numbers showcases paintings from the Eisenhower Library's own collection. Paint by number kits became increasingly popular in the 1950s. They were so popular that Eisenhower’s scheduling secretary handed...
