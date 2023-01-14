Read full article on original website
Related
Discussion occurs about Geary County fairgrounds property
Geary County Commission Chairman Keith Ascher provided an update Tuesday on a recent roundtable discussion about the fairground property and the entities involved. "There's a lot of confusion about who owns what, who is in charge of what, who oversees what. " There were breakout sessions for each group and...
Geary County 4-H provides information updates
4-H Club Day in Geary County will be held Feb. 11 at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City. Pre-entry forms and event descriptions are available online at http://www.geary.k-state.edu/4-h/. They are also in the December 4-H newsletter. Entry forms are due to the Extension Office by Jan. 26 at 5...
Geary County Commission meets on Tuesday
Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday the Geary County Commission meeting this week has been pushed back from Monday until Tuesday. The hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m at the County Office Building. Agenda items will range from weekly reports by Finance Director Tami Tobison, HR Director...
Geary County Fish & Game Association will collect used Christmas trees
This is the last week for depositing your Christmas trees for recycling at the corner of 14th & Jackson streets in Junction City. On Saturday at 9 a.m. Geary County Fish and Game Association members will be loading them up and moving them to Milford Lake for building wildlife habitat. Be sure to remove all decorations and stands before adding to the pile of trees.
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 18
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Damian Godoy Aguirre, Failure to appear, Arrested 1/17. Ramone Dodson, Failure to...
Fundraiser breakfast will benefit Geary County Fire Explorers
American Legion Post #45 will be the site of a fundraiser breakfast Saturday, Jan. 28, to benefit Geary County Fire Explorers. It will run from 7 - 10 a.m. There will be biscuits & gravy, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, sausage, juice and coffee. The cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.
Main Street Market will run May through October in Junction City
Downtown Junction City will be the location for a Main Street Market on Saturdays, May 6 - Oct. 28. Terri Butler of Main Street, said it will run from 8:30 a.m. until 1 :30 p.m. and if all goes according to plan it will be in different areas. "So the Farmer's Market will be across from the Fire Department, the Makers Market will be behind the Central National Bank. There will be music, contests, competitions, events activities in the grassy properties across from Godfrey's Shooting Range.
Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony is set for Monday in Junction City
For 38 years the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration has been held in Junction City. This year's edition will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the C. L. Hoover Opera House. Junction City native and Academy Award-winning American film director, Kevin Willmott, will serve as the keynote speaker. Justin Aaron, Junction City and recent performer on NBC "The Voice" will be featured and Jerel McGeachy Jr., Orator will be on the program." There will be a community march and statue unveiling.
MAC Committee touches on a number of topics
Recent federal legislation contained funding for barracks planning at Fort Riley. That bodes well for possible future growth at Fort Riley. That was one topic for discussion at a recent Military Affairs Council Advisory Committee discussion in Junction City. Board member Phyllis Fitzgerald touched briefly on childcare. "There is a...
Food insecurity exists in Geary County
There are 5,430 people in Geary County that are food insecure according to Feeding America. That equates to 14% of the population, which makes Geary County the second most food insecure county in Kansas. The state average is 12.1%. The information was contained in a news release from United Way.
Efforts are under way to meet food needs
Geary Community Food Planning Meeting will be held next Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Larry Dixon Center. At this event, food waste, food access, agriculture, and nutrition will be discussed as highlighted in the Food System Plan. The meeting will also break into discussion groups to review the actions of the Food Plan Goals.
Jim Sands will serve as local United Way Board President
U.S. Army, Ret. and former Junction City Commissioner Jim Sands will serve as the president of the board of directors for Junction City / Geary County United way. According to a January news update from United Way, the campaign goal is $140,000 and the current amount raised totals $89,551.33.
JC Breakfast Optimists honor Momentum Volleyball leader
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club has recognized Bridget Vonspreckelsen for her work with the Momentum Volleyball program and her commitment to youth of various ages. Bridget is originally from Nebraska and played collegiate volleyball at the University of Alabama. She and her husband Eric, who is the Associate Pastor at First Christian Church in Junction City, have three daughters.
Manhattan business lost $100,000 in theft by deception
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception and unlawful computer acts in Manhattan. On Tuesday, Champion Teamwear, 520 McCall Road in Manhattan, reported unknown suspects fraudulently claimed to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The suspects ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
Police catch Kansas felon driving stolen vehicle
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to take a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of NW Highway 24. The owner of the vehicle does not live in the State of Kansas, and the vehicle contained thousands of dollars-worth of tools, personal items, and two firearms, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson.
RCPD: Manhattan house fire was intentionally set
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a fire inside...
By the Numbers Exhibit Now Open!
Abilene, Kan.-A new temporary exhibit is now open at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in the Special Exhibits Gallery. By the Numbers showcases paintings from the Eisenhower Library's own collection. Paint by number kits became increasingly popular in the 1950s. They were so popular that Eisenhower’s scheduling secretary handed...
Search continues for three children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of an alleged abduction and are asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On...
RCPD reports burglary of man's military equipment
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary involving military equipment in Manhattan. Just after 6:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his car was broken into and his military-issued Improved Outer Tactical Vest, helmet...
Manhattan man accused of ID theft, obstruction
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged ID theft in Manhattan. Just before 11a.m. Monday, police arrested 38-year-old Austin Swafford, of Manhattan in connection to the theft of a 19-year-old man's wallet and financial cards. Swafford is being held on requested charges that include seven counts of felony...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0