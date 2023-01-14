Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
29th annual Unity Breakfast held in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday morning, a message of unity was put on display in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke about a vision of equality in America. The 29th annual Unity Breakfast brought different members of the community together under that one common idea.
WKYT 27
One Lexington opens applications for Gun Violence Prevention Grant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington has opened applications for the Gun Violence Prevention Grant program. The grant program is focused on providing community partners with resources to help prevent gun violence. The City allocated $50,000 to support the Gun Violence Prevention Grant Program. Recipients of grants will receive up...
WKYT 27
Lexington holds 50th MLK Day observance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday marks the 50th anniversary of Lexington’s celebration of Martin Luther King jr.’s legacy. The tradition has changed hands over the years but has always been a pointed tribute to a civil rights icon. The event began 50 years ago. It was the brainchild...
New mother drove 18 hours to adopt wheelchair-bound dog in Kentucky
A wheelchair-bound German shepherd puppy has found a forever home after a time in foster care.
Upset crowd sounds off at Nelson County School Board at possible high school merger
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It was fiery board of education meeting in Bardstown as dozens of parents, students, educators and alumni pushed back against a proposal to merge two high schools in the area. The move would close the ten-year-old Thomas Nelson High School and merge it with Nelson County...
WKYT 27
Georgetown community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six decades later and a nation is still marching for the same ideals of social justice and equity that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once dreamed of. “Our country has been in turmoil as it relates to racial injustice and to see that the state of Kentucky and the city of Georgetown are able to say you know what, it may happen in other places, but here in Georgetown, we’re standing as one,” said Rev. Dr. Jewel London.
WKYT 27
Lexington leaders address opioid crisis in the Black community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night’s town hall at Consolidated Baptist Church gave people a chance to learn about the opioid epidemic. But more than that, it gave people in attendance a chance to share their own stories. We heard from doctors who treat patients in recovery and people who lost loved ones to the disease.
WKYT 27
Morehead State University cheerleading program brings home 3 national titles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One eastern Kentucky town is now home to three more cheerleading national titles. Morehead State University cheerleaders brought home three titles over the weekend. The school’s large coed team won its 29th title, the all-girl team won its 13th title, and the new small coed team...
WKYT 27
Fayette County Democratic Party has MLK Weekend Clothing Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Martin Luther King had a dream, and it’s hard to achieve your dream if you don’t have a coat,” said Karen Summers, Chair of the Fayette County Democratic Party (FCDP). The FCDP is hosting their annual clothing drive, and it’s no coincidence...
fox56news.com
Kentucky gas prices dropping
Kentucky gas prices are dropping. Electronics right to repair is proposed legislation that would provide the practical means for electronics equipment owners to repair their devices. Morning weather forecast: 1/17/23. Justin Logan’s forecast: Rain ends, sunshine returns. Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies. The scam calls involve...
WKYT 27
Scott Co. custodian being called a hero after saving choking child
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky custodian is being hailed as a hero. Scott County Schools says Garth Elementary head custodian Heather collins saved a child’s life. What was supposed to be a regular day on the job at Garth Elementary quickly took a scary turn. On...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
wymt.com
Lexington’s LGBTQ+ community discusses ways to combat hate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been vandalism and hateful posters throughout downtown Lexington. Members of the LGBTQ+ community see things like this far too often. It’s something Catherine Taylor, with the Lexington Pride Center, said won’t change them. “We respect other people’s belief systems, but at the...
WKYT 27
Fayette County School Board appoints new board member
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School board has a new board member. The board voted unanimously to appoint Marilyn Clark to fill the District 1 board vacancy. The district represents portions of west Fayette County between Leestown and Harrodsburg roads. In a release tonight, the district says Clark...
fox56news.com
Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies
The scam calls involve scammers posing as deputies asking for payment for summons. Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies. The scam calls involve scammers posing as deputies asking for payment for summons. The Doc Is In: 1/18/23 – 8:50 a.m. Doctor Ryan Stanton talks about the upcoming...
jpinews.com
Clinging to Each Other
Former Hart Countians Kevin and Julie Melloan have certainly undergone one of their most difficult years. With the help of family, friends, and a strong faith, they have managed to remain positive and look toward 2023 with renewed courage and determination. Kevin, son of Dale and Becky Melloan, was raised...
WTVQ
New affordable housing for seniors opens on Polo Club Boulevard
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Wednesday morning, city officials and developer AU Associates cut the ribbon on brand-new affordable housing for seniors in our community on Polo Club Boulevard. The 24 brand-new apartment units are only available for rent to seniors older than 55 in Lexington. The four-story building project...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky
In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
fox56news.com
Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash
London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel …. London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. A consumer’s ‘right to repair’. Electronics right to...
WKYT 27
How officers keep drivers, themselves safe during chases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There have been three police chases in the central Kentucky area this week. On Wednesday, a Florida man lead state police on a multi-county chase down I-75, leading to the discovery of a body in the back of his car. Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson says...
Comments / 1