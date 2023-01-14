Sheriff's department alerts of scam calls

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department announced a phone scam that is circulating in the state.

The Illinois Sheriff’s Association indicated that citizens are receiving telephone calls asking for a contribution to help fight the assault weapons ban.

ISA asks that residents ignore these calls.

The association does not make phone calls asking for contributions.

The only was ISA contacts residents is through mail and only address membership on their social media and their website.

Never give out personal or financial information on the phone.

Do not give into high pressure scare tactics that scammers often use.

Never send cash, gift cards, pre-paid cards or a check to an organization that calls you without looking into the organization.

Always verify the name of the charity or organization by contacting the Better Business Bureau or the State Consumer Protection Office.

You can add your phone number to the Do Not Call Registry by going online to www.dontcall.gov or by calling 1-888-382-1222.

The phone number that has been used for the scam calls is 224-324-3356. The number is out of Cook County.

When people have called the number back, it states it is the “Fundraising Center.”