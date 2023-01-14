ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

Sheriff's department alerts of scam calls

Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3653LN_0kF67bgc00

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department announced a phone scam that is circulating in the state.
The Illinois Sheriff’s Association indicated that citizens are receiving telephone calls asking for a contribution to help fight the assault weapons ban.
ISA asks that residents ignore these calls.
The association does not make phone calls asking for contributions.
The only was ISA contacts residents is through mail and only address membership on their social media and their website.
Never give out personal or financial information on the phone.
Do not give into high pressure scare tactics that scammers often use.
Never send cash, gift cards, pre-paid cards or a check to an organization that calls you without looking into the organization.
Always verify the name of the charity or organization  by contacting the Better Business Bureau or the State Consumer Protection Office.
You can add your phone number to the Do Not Call Registry by going online to www.dontcall.gov or by calling 1-888-382-1222.
The phone number that has been used for the scam calls is 224-324-3356. The number is out of Cook County.
When people have called the number back, it states it is the “Fundraising Center.”

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

17-year-old detained, led officers on pursuit

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a news release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have detained a minor following a short pursuit that took place around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. A deputy witnessed a vehicle speeding in the early hours on Sunday morning on U.S. 36 near Midway Road. After officers attempted […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Briar Chestnut, 31, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Oscar Mercedes Cruz, 27, of Washington, was arrested on counts of FAILURE TO APPEAR, False Informing, Dealing in Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Controlled Substance. No bond was set. Enrique...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Drug Bust at Sundale Trailer Court in Washington

On Friday, officers with the Washington Police Department responded to Sundale Trailer Court after receiving a complaint of suspected drug activity taking place. Officers came into contact with one of the residents, who initially provided a false name but was later confirmed to be 27-year-old Oscar Mercedes-Cruz. Oscar was wanted out of Daviess County for multiple misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrants. Oscar was arrested without incident and found to be in possession of suspected cocaine. The officers then applied for and were granted a search warrant. In total, officers reported locating approximately 6.8 grams of suspected cocaine, a small amount of methamphetamine, and paraphernalia. Oscar was arrested on his warrants and new charges of dealing in cocaine and falsely informing. Also arrested was 41-year-old Enrique Tapia-Gonzalez for possession of methamphetamine.
WASHINGTON, IN
Effingham Radio

Wheeler Man Sentenced To Prison For Burglary Of Two Local Residences

A Wheeler man has been sentenced to six years in prison for burglaries at two Effingham homes. He also stole a vehicle. Paul A. Beville, 47, of Wheeler was arrested on two counts of residential burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property. It was reported that Paul took items from two homes in Effingham and stole one of the vehicles. All stolen property was safely returned.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WEHT/WTVW

COVID slips into Gibson Co. Jail after two positive cases

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Jail is taking extra precautions after two people inside the jail tested positive for COVID-19. Newly elected Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says he learned about the positive cases on Monday after jail staff reached out to him. According to a press release sent by Sheriff Vanoven, the cases […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Two local men taken into custody for drug-related crimes

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men were taken into custody for drug-related crimes Friday night. Officers with the Washington Police Department responded to Sundale Trailer Court. That's after receiving complaints of suspected drug activity. After conducting a search warrant, officers found 6.8 grams of cocaine, some meth, and other drugs....
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Loogootee student made honorary officer

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Loogootee Police Department has recently brought on a new honorary police officer from Loogootee Community Schools to join the force. Tony Buckhoy was sworn in by Mayor Noel Harty on Tuesday morning in front of the student body and was given a permanent “forever badge” number of L30.  A student […]
LOOGOOTEE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Brazil man arrested following multi-county pursuit

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been arrested after deputies say he led them on a chase in multiple counties and through several residential yards. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua D. Corbin, 29, of Brazil was arrested shortly after midnight Tuesday. The situation reportedly began at the Seelymart Gas Station […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New service helps Knox County families

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Family & pets safe after Springhill Dr. fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Honey Creek Fire Department reported that there were no injuries after a residence caught fire that was started outside the home. Firefighters battled a residential structure fire in the 2500 block of E. Springhill Drive near Terre Haute on Tuesday. According to the Honey Creek Fire Department, the call […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash disrupts traffic on 3rd street in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 5:45 p.m. the crash had been cleared up and traffic restored to normal. Original: A crash involving at least two vehicles has caused the southbound lanes of US 41/3rd street to be closed in Terre Haute Tuesday. According to Vigo County Central Dispatch, southbound traffic at US […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy