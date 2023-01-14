ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Cambridge Jr. helps Arizona St. hold off Oregon St. 74-69

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QaRDF_0kF67Ea100
1 of 8

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Arizona State to a 74-69 victory over Oregon State on Saturday for its fourth straight win.

Devan Cambridge added 13 points and Frankie Collins had 12 for Arizona State (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12), which shot 49% from the field, were 8 of 18 from distance and made 18 of 27 free throws. Duke Brennan had three of the Sun Devils’ nine blocks.

Jamiya Neal’s 3-pointer with 11:14 left gave the Sun Devils the lead for good and sparked a 14-5 run that stretched the lead to 65-56 with 3:50 remaining. Desmond Cambridge scored seven points with a 3-pointer in the span.

But a Jordan Pope 3 capped a 11-3 surge that pulled Oregon State within 68-67 with 1:44 left. The Sun Devils made 6 of 8 from the line to seal it.

Oregon State shot 55% in the first half but were 30% shooting in the second and gave up 25 points from 16 turnovers.

Michael Rataj scored 17 points and Glenn Taylor Jr. had 13 for the Beavers (7-11, 1-6), who have lost five straight. Pope and Tyler Bilodeau added nine points apiece before fouling out.

Arizona State hosts seventh-ranked UCLA on Thursday. Oregon State plays at Stanford on Thursday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Dante, Richardson lead Oregon past Cal 87-58

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 12 points on 6-of7- shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, Will Richardson added 11 points and 10 assists and Oregon beat California 87-58 Wednesday night. Rivaldo Soares led Oregon (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) with 13 points and Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 10. ND Okafor...
BERKELEY, CA
The Associated Press

Harrison scores 38, Grand Canyon downs Utah Tech 89-85

PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison’s 38 points led Grand Canyon over Utah Tech 89-85 on Wednesday. Harrison added six rebounds for the Antelopes (13-6, 4-2 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Josh Baker was 4-of-7 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy