Utah State

ABC 4

Utah Plastic Surgeon Allegedly Destroyed COVID-19 Vaccines, Gave Fake Shots to Children

A Utah plastic surgeon, his neighbor, and two others are facing charges after allegedly giving people fake vaccination cards and destroying government-provided COVID-19 vaccinations.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Duck defender: Neurodivergent woman works to save animals, destigmatize autism

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah woman’s work to save domesticated, abandoned waterfowl across the Wasatch Front has earned her the international title of “Duck Defender.” Adison Smith is the president of Wasatch Wanderers, an animal rescue that was founded in September 2021. She will continue her work to improve animals’ lives, but she hopes the rescue will also help break down the stigmas surrounding autism.
LOGAN, UT
ABC 4

Hoarding Plays A Role In Causing Deadly Fires

A woman was killed in a fire that happened nearly two weeks ago on West Williams Avenue. The Salt Lake City Fire Department said they could not reach the victim in time partly because of her hoarding tendencies. Hoarding Plays A Role In Causing Deadly Fires. A woman was killed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

On-Demand Snow Removal launches in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An on-demand snow removal service is expanding into the Salt Lake City area, giving homeowners alike a hassle-free way to clear driveways and sidewalks. The service launches locally this week through the GreenPal app, a Nashville-based company that expanded lawncare service to Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Short film competition fights stigma of mental health

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Huntsman Mental Health Institute (HMHI) is continuing to fight the stigma of mental health with its second annual Healing Out Loud short film competition. The film competition is open to Utah residents aged between 15-30. Video submissions can be made in one...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Got a windshield chip or crack? The Rock Doc makes housecalls!

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chips and cracks in your vehicle’s windshield are not just annoying, they can be hazardous to your safety as well. Salt Lake County based Rock Doc Auto Glass Replacement & Repair is available to help you keep the view through your windshield crystal clear while you’re on the road.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

How Ken Garff Automotive Group makes a difference in Utah communities

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — In the spirit of giving back to the community, Ken Garff Automotive Group employees have recently worked to improve daily life for clients and staff at Turn Community Services. As part of their generosity, volunteer employees gave two rooms a makeover at...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

UDOT crews plow nearly 650,000 miles in busy December

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – UDOT crews stayed busy throughout the month of December as Utah’s winter started strong with heavy snow across the Beehive State. According to UDOT, snowplow crews plowed 648,187 miles of roads, taking a cumulative total of 26,732 hours. It was an undertaking that UDOT said is enough miles to plow the entirety of I-15 from Tremonton, just north of Brigham City, to St. George in Southern Utah 1,737 times.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

NAACP honors Salt Lake’s Liberty Bike Squad with First Responder Award

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Department’s Liberty Bike Squad was honored by the NAACP today with the organization’s First Responder Award. The award, according to the police department, is presented to an individual or group of first responders for outstanding community service, exemplary law enforcement service and/or actions of valor either on duty or off duty. In 2021, three SLCPD officers received the First Responder Award.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Walgreens Removes Limits on Children's Fever Medication

Both Walgreens and CVS had imposed limits on fever medication purchasing, Walgreens takes the limits back.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Salt Lake Bees to leave Smith’s Ballpark, moves to Daybreak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake Bees, Utah’s Triple-A baseball team, will officially be leaving Salt Lake City and will be headed toward a new baseball stadium that will be built in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan. According to the Larry H. Miller Company,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Winter Preparedness: Tips from the American Red Cross Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) –The American Red Cross Utah is sharing share tips on how to stay prepared and stay safe this winter. With freezing temperatures, power outages, and dangerous driving conditions, it’s important to take the time to prepare for potential emergencies. When driving...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide

New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
TOOELE, UT

