ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany Police Chief releases police positive podcast

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins announced that he is releasing a podcast. The podcast, titled “The Chief’s Corner, Conversations with Albany, NY Police Chief Eric Hawkins" is geared towards showcasing guests from within the department as well as local leaders in the community.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Hundreds rally in support of Clean Slate Act

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Hundreds rally at the Capitol to push for the immediate passage of the Clean Slate Act Tuesday. This is an issue that we've covered before; under the legislation, New Yorkers would be eligible to have their records automatically sealed 3 years from sentencing for misdemeanors and 7 years from sentencing for felonies, not including time incarcerated.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Police looking for missing 14-year-old Pittsfield teen

PITTSFIELD, MA (WRGB) — The Pittsfield Police Department is looking to the public to help find a missing teen. 14-year-old Sergio Ponce is described as a white/Hispanic male, approximately 5'8" and 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, gray...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Patient waits over 40 hours for a bed during ER visit

A Saratoga family is looking for answers, after they say their elderly father has been lying in a bed in the emergency room hallway at Albany Medical Center for well over 24 hours so far. The family says their dad was taken to Albany Med by ambulance at around 6:30...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Woman accused of possessing controlled substances following a traffic stop

TOWN OF BLEECKER, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a 27-year-old woman, accused of possessing controlled substances. Back on December 26th, just after 1:00 PM in the Town of Johnstown, Brenda Knight was arrested following a traffic stop that was also connected to a domestic violence investigation.
JOHNSTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy