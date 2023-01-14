ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Hundreds rally at the Capitol to push for the immediate passage of the Clean Slate Act Tuesday. This is an issue that we've covered before; under the legislation, New Yorkers would be eligible to have their records automatically sealed 3 years from sentencing for misdemeanors and 7 years from sentencing for felonies, not including time incarcerated.

