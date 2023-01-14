Read full article on original website
Rensselaer women waited 50 hours to be seen in ER; died one month later
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man is telling CBS6 that back in October his mother waited over 50 hours in the ER waiting room before being seen. But, this is not unique to Albany Med and it’s impacting more than just patients. Davey Routte says he brought his...
Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
Chinese citizen charged with bringing $100,000 worth of stolen items to Colonie
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The U.S. Attorney's Office in Albany is charging Wu Fang Zhang with transporting stolen property across state lines. They say Zhang is a Chinese citizen who lives in the Town of Colonie. According to the criminal complaint, Zhang took items from home improvement stores in New...
Albany Police Chief releases police positive podcast
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins announced that he is releasing a podcast. The podcast, titled “The Chief’s Corner, Conversations with Albany, NY Police Chief Eric Hawkins" is geared towards showcasing guests from within the department as well as local leaders in the community.
Hundreds rally in support of Clean Slate Act
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Hundreds rally at the Capitol to push for the immediate passage of the Clean Slate Act Tuesday. This is an issue that we've covered before; under the legislation, New Yorkers would be eligible to have their records automatically sealed 3 years from sentencing for misdemeanors and 7 years from sentencing for felonies, not including time incarcerated.
Shot-Spotter technology helps Pittsfield respond to potential shootings
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — CBS 6 is looking into how effective technology can be when it comes to fighting crime. We take a look at Pittsfield, where Shot-Spotter activations tell police where they should respond for a potential shooting. Technology has impacted many ways of life, and for the...
New technology aims at increasing safety, transparency for Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A new policing software is hoping to make the streets of Schenectady a little safer. Patrol Finder is a new technology that was officially unveiled at Proctors Theatre on Tuesday. it was created by the Schenectady company "Transfinder." Creators say design of the software will...
Man on parole leads Troy Police on pursuit in box truck, later arrested after crash
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police say they have arrested a suspect on charges following a pursuit in the city of Troy. Police say officers responded to a report of a gunpoint robbery at a home in Lansingburgh at around 7:00 PM on January 17th. It was there, according...
Rensselaer County re-imagines office buildings to be more accessible, convenient
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Rensselaer County office buildings are getting a “re-imagining.”. These photos shared overnight of by the official Rensselaer County Executive Twitter account-- showing ongoing work at the county office building and health science building in downtown Troy. The goal, we're told, is to make...
Albany man convicted on weapons charge after accused of threatening victim with gun
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been convicted on a weapons charge after he was arrested, found in possession of a loaded illegal handgun. 30-year-old Ahquis Tarver was found guilty on January 18th, of criminal possession of a handgun. On Thursday, May 26, 2022 around 6:45 p.m.,...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Pittsfield teen
PITTSFIELD, MA (WRGB) — The Pittsfield Police Department is looking to the public to help find a missing teen. 14-year-old Sergio Ponce is described as a white/Hispanic male, approximately 5'8" and 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, gray...
Lengthy waits, inadequate care: Capital Region reports crisis in health care
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — A hospital healthcare crisis:. That's what many of you are telling CBS 6 you are seeing at Capital Region hospitals, as patients are at times waiting 24 hours -- or even more --to be seen in emergency rooms. The response to this one huge.
Three arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in South Glens Falls
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — State Police say three are facing charges following a traffic stop in South Glens Falls. Investigators with the NYSP say back on January 8th, at around 10:30 PM, Troopers stopped a vehicle for a for a traffic violation. Lucas J. Gardiner, 41, of...
Troy man accused of menacing Uber driver with weapon at Colonie hotel
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man is in custody, accused of threatening an Uber driver with a weapon on Sunday. At approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Colonie officers responded to the Tru by Hilton hotel onAlbany-Shaker Road, for a report of a person with a weapon. The incident was...
Driver arrested, accused of being under the influence with children in the vehicle
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet Police say they have arrested a Cohoes man, accused of being under the influence of drugs while driving with children in a vehicle. Police say on January 9th, just before 11:30 PM, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 25th Street and Second Avenue.
Two arrested, each facing 91 counts of burglary in storage unit break-ins
PRINCETOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people in connection to a break in at a Duanesburg storage unit facility. According to investigators, back on November 1st, at around 2:00 PM, Troopers responded after reports of a break in at Superior Storage in Duanesburg. Investigators...
Patient waits over 40 hours for a bed during ER visit
A Saratoga family is looking for answers, after they say their elderly father has been lying in a bed in the emergency room hallway at Albany Medical Center for well over 24 hours so far. The family says their dad was taken to Albany Med by ambulance at around 6:30...
Woman accused of possessing controlled substances following a traffic stop
TOWN OF BLEECKER, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a 27-year-old woman, accused of possessing controlled substances. Back on December 26th, just after 1:00 PM in the Town of Johnstown, Brenda Knight was arrested following a traffic stop that was also connected to a domestic violence investigation.
OSHA cites 3 Amazon warehouses for high injury risk, including Schodack location
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — NEW YORK (AP) -- Federal safety investigators found that Amazon put workers at three warehouses at serious risk of injury by requiring them to lift and transport heavy packages at unsafe speeds for long hours. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced citations Wednesday at...
Driver charged with possessing a Hallucinogenic substance following traffic stop, say NYSP
WELLS, NY — State Police arrested a driver from Halfmoon following a traffic stop in Johnstown. According to investigators, Brian D. Ausfeldt, 35, of Halfmoon was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Troopers stopped Ausfeldt back on January 16th at around 1:30 AM in the area of...
