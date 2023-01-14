Read full article on original website
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
carolinablitz.com
UNC Grinds Out Win vs Boston College
It wasn’t always pretty, at times, but the Tar Heels were able to close out Boston College 72-64 Tuesday night at the Dean Smith Center. After Boston College cut the lead down to one late in the 2nd half, Caleb Love scored five straight points and the Tar Heels were able to put away a pesky Boston College team.
List of every recruit holding Duke offer
No matter the time of year, Duke basketball recruiting never stops. And sometimes, the outlook for the Blue Devils changes quickly. So to help keep track of general happenings in the Duke recruiting universe, the following are ever-updated lists of the program's present-day signees, commits, and ...
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Boston College Win
UNC Basketball returned to the Dean Smith Center and got another win 72-64 over the Boston College Eagles. These are some random observations. Good to see Pete Nance return tonight. The length of that injury was beginning to become alarming. While not his best performance, the added depth in the frontcourt is needed.
247Sports
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel
PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
NC State offers Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced that he's received a verbal scholarship offer from NC State University. Davis is one of the state's best players in the class of 2025. He recently made the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Davis has already reported offers from Duke...
The worst shooting Duke team in 63 years?
Following four straight shooting performances falling short of the 40-percent mark, the 2022-23 Duke basketball team is shooting 43.1 percent from the field this season. If the season ended today, that would be the program's lowest field goal percentage since Vic Bubas' first team shot 41.6 percent ...
Jon Scheyer addresses Jaden Schutt's lack of minutes
Entering the season, Jaden Schutt was the question mark in projections of first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer's primary rotation. Many suspected the program's first-year shooting guard, a heralded prep sharpshooter who arrived in Durham at No. 75 on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, would ...
UNC aims to keep momentum going vs. BC
Despite hiccups, North Carolina has bounced back at some opportune times this season. The Tar Heels will try to kick
wccbcharlotte.com
Men’s College Hoops Shakeup: Duke Falls Out of AP Top 25, NC State & UNC Also Unranked
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New leaders are emerging in the world of men’s college basketball. For the first time since 2021, the Duke Blue Devils have fallen out of the AP Top 25. The North Carolina State Wolfpack and the North Carolina Tar Heels are also unranked. The only Atlantic Coast Conference teams currently ranked are Virginia, Clemson and Miami.
UNC offers Reidsville freshman Kendre' Harrison
Reidsville, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Reidsville's standout freshman football player Kendre' Harrison. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound athlete also plays basketball. Harrison announced the news on social media on Tuesday morning. Harrison plays defensive...
WITN
East Duplin’s Hall commits to NCCU football
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Duplin senior Daunte Hall announced Monday night he has committed to North Carolina Central football. Hall helped the Panthers to their first-ever state football title this year. He had 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. NCCU is coming off a Celebration Bowl win last month.
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
How much did the highest bidder pay for North Carolina’s giant gorilla statue?
The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home.
publicradioeast.org
Grant awarded to North Carolina HBCU targeted by bomb threats last year
The Biden administration has announced more than half a million dollars in grants for three Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats in 2022, including one in North Carolina. North Carolina Central University, Philander Smith College in Arkansas and Hampton University in Virginia each received between $100,000 and...
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
cbs17
How much did the highest bidder pay for ‘local landmark’ 8-ft gorilla in Wake Forest?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home. The 8-foot tall, 5-foot wide gorilla currently stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
