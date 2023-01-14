Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching Selena for First Time
Jennifer Lopez thought her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, knew more about Selena's life story than they did Jennifer Lopez's kids are getting to know their mom's acting work. The "On the Floor" singer, 53, recently sat down with Today, where she shared which of her films her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme have seen. "They've watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, funnily enough," Lopez said. "They haven't gotten into like, Out of Sight. They saw Selena." While the twins knew their mom portrayed Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the late...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Says Offset Changed His Ways After She Filed For Divorce
Cardi recalls when she and her husband weren’t “seeing eye to eye.”. Their fans see them as Hip Hop “couple goals,” but Cardi B and Offset’s bliss was a long journey. The couple met in early 2017 and married that Fall, and by April 2018, they were expecting their first child. However, in 2020, it was reported Cardi filed for divorce amid allegations of infidelity on the part of the Migos rapper. One month later, Cardi and Offset were back together.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Talks Takeoff’s Death, Plastic Surgery, Quavo’s “Messy” & More With Jason Lee
The mother of two is the first guest to join the Hollywood Unlocked CEO on his new REVOLT show. The five-year anniversary of Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is quickly approaching. Unfortunately for her fans, a release date is not yet set for her sophomore effort. Still, many have their fingers crossed we’ll see it arrive in 2023.
Cardi B Called Off Divorce From Offset Because ‘He Wanted to Change For Me’
Cardi B is opening up about the time she filed for divorce from Offset but called it off after the Migos rapper showed her he was ready to change. The Grammy-winning rapper was the inaugural guest on The Jason Lee Show where she got candid about filing for divorce from Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, in September 2020.
thezoereport.com
Rihanna’s Outfits For The 2023 Super Bowl Are Off To A Grand Start
Fact: Rihanna will never hesitate to pull off a head-turning look. She always brings her sartorial A-game to every occasion, be it a date night at the movie theater or the Met Gala red carpet. Therefore, it’s safe to say that Rihanna’s outfits at the 2023 Super Bowl will not disappoint, either. For those who missed the news: The singer will perform during halftime on Sunday, Feb. 12. The sporting event will be live streamed, too, via a number of platforms like Hulu and the NFL+ app so you can tune into her performance.
NME
Diddy’s son King Combs addresses being a “nepo baby”
Diddy’s son King Combs has addressed being labelled a “nepo baby”, sharing that he’s “not really” bothered by the recent discourse. When asked by a TMZ reporter at Los Angeles International airport if he was tired of the nepotism debate surrounding children of famous people, King Combs – real name Christian Combs – replied: “Not really, no.”
Who Is Kanye West’s Reported New Wife Bianca Censori?
Kanye West is allegedly a married man. According to reports, the Chicago rapper-producer purportedly had a private wedding ceremony with his new ladylove, Bianca Censori. But who is this mystery woman?. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who is the "Head...
03 Greedo and Mike Free, BabyTron, Skyzoo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
Like clockwork, another new music Friday has arrived. This time around, the rap game delivers a new mixtape from a California rhymer waiting to come home from prison, a Detroit spitter with a cult-like following drops the next sequel in a series of albums, a consistent rapper repping Brooklyn, N.Y. comes through with a new concept album and more.
EST Gee Focuses on New Album, Expanding His Own Label and Building a Sports Agency
After taking the leap from local Kentucky rapper to respected artist rising through the game, EST Gee's mission remains far from over. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. EST Gee knows discipline is a major key to success....
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Explains Decision To Get Cosmetic Surgery
Cardi B discussed getting cosmetic surgery on the “Jason Lee Podcast.”. Cardi B discussed getting cosmetic surgery during her appearance on the Jason Lee Podcast on Monday. She says that the decision is not one born out of insecurity about her own body. Lee began by asking Cardi how...
6ix9ine Posts Address Online, Shares Video With $1 Million on Him
6ix9ine continues to get more brazen in his attempts to prove no harm will come to him as a result of cooperating with the government to help take down his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Yesterday (Jan. 15), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page...
‘That ’90s Show’ Updates a Familiar Formula, With Mixed Results: TV Review
There are a few quibbles one might make about “That ‘90s Show,” the first of which announces itself somewhat plainly. There’s little of the grain or texture of 1990s culture in the series’ first episodes: Indeed, protagonist Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) lives out an experience of teenagerdom not dissimilar to the one shared by her parents (Topher Grace and Laura Prepon) on Fox’s “That ‘70s Show.” But that seems like the big point this series, which boasts a number of executive producers from its predecessor, is working toward: The more time passes, the clearer it is that dynamics and fundamentals are...
Black America Web
Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, And Michael Rubin Team Up To Empower Philadelphia Youth
Pennsylvania natives Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin are elevating their efforts to foster equity within Philadelphia’s education system. They’re collectively donating $7 million to cultivate academic scholarships for youth in underserved communities, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Research shows the city of Philadelphia has one of the...
Funk Flex Says He Will Play 6ix9ine Songs Again Because More Rappers Are Snitching
Funkmaster Flex says that he's more than willing to play 6ix9ine songs again because according to him, more rappers are snitching. On Monday (Jan. 16), legendary Hot 97 DJ, Funkmaster Flex, hit up Instagram to let his nearly 3 million followers know that he is no longer refusing to play 6ix9ine songs as the result of the "Gummo" spitter cooperating with law enforcement back in 2019. Flex explained that in his opinion, plenty of current rappers who've come before and after 6ix9ine have created a whole wave of snitches, and cooperating with authorities has become a common trend within hip-hop.
Future Wears Masked Cap in Club, Social Media Has Hilarious Reactions
A video of Future in the club wearing a masked cap is going viral, with social media users sharing hilarious reactions to the fashion-forward head cover. On Jan. 14, Future's The Big Party Tour stopped in Atlanta for a show at State Farm Arena. Following the show, Future was videoed at an afterparty wearing tons of bling and rocking a strange looking head garment. The headpiece features a brim, but also has aspects of a winter bubble coat with a wraparound mask. The hat is actually a Burberry oversized puffer cap by Ricardo Tisci, which goes for around $500.
Future and Zaytoven Drop Beast Mode Mixtape – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 15, 2015: From late 2014 to early 2015, Future was in a Michael Jordan zone. In a six-month period, the Atlanta rapper dropped three mixtapes that had the internet going nuts. They were Monster, 56 Nights and the Zaytoven-assisted Beast Mode mixtape, which was released on Jan. 15, 2015.
The Game Actually Compliments 50 Cent on 18th Anniversary of The Documentary Album
Look outside. Pigs might be flying. The Game actually gave 50 Cent a slight compliment in a social media tribute to Game's debut album. On Wednesday (Jan. 18), The Game celebrated the 18th anniversary of his The Documentary album, which was released in 2005 on Aftermath/G-Unit/Interscope. He honored the album with a post on Instagram paying homage to the breakout LP.
