KMPH.com
Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman got her purse back after FOX26 News reported on the theft. The grandmother of two forgot her purse at a Fresno restaurant. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse behind in a booth at Flame It Burgers at Ashland and Chestnut in Fresno Monday afternoon.
KMPH.com
$5,000 reward announced for arson suspect information, arrest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Investigators held a news conference Wednesday to announce a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of two arson suspects in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, two suspects were caught on camera breaking into a strip mall on Kings Canyon Rd....
PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
PD: Man arrested following burglaries at several Visalia stores
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with several burglaries in a series of Visalia stores, officials with the police department announced Wednesday. 31-year-old Timothy Bethel was arrested for a series of burglary and burglary attempts, according to police. Authorities say, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at around 12:50 a.m. officers […]
KMPH.com
Man dead after being hit by car in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night in south Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. from a woman that said she had just hit somebody with her car near California and Elm Avenues. When officers...
Suspect identified in deadly shooting at Fresno apartment complex
The family of a man shot and killed in northwest Fresno is hoping the public can help find the suspected gunman.
Person dead after being struck by a car in Fresno, PD says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is now deceased after being struck by a vehicle in Southwest Fresno according to Fresno Police Department. Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, police received a call from an adult female who says she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle at Elm and California. According to police, the pedestrian […]
KMPH.com
Woman's purse taken after she left it at local restaurant
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman is now pleading for the return of her purse after the grandmother of two forgot it at a Fresno restaurant. [UPDATE] Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse...
KMPH.com
Man faces 7 counts of commercial burglary following arrest in Visalia
A man is now behind bars after officers say he’s linked to several commercial burglaries in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says 31-year-old Timothy Bethel was arrested after he was caught leaving a business early Wednesday morning with stolen items. According to Visalia Police, officers were called to SP’s...
KMPH.com
Man arrested after caught with stolen electric bike, drug paraphernalia
A man now faces multiple charges after he was caught with drug paraphernalia and a stolen bike in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were patrolling near C Street and Kern Street Wednesday when they spotted someone on an electric bicycle riding against traffic. They were also on a bike that was believed to be stolen.
KMPH.com
Motorcycle rider injured in crash on Herndon Ave. in Clovis
A motorcycle rider was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Herndon at Peach Avenues in Clovis around 7:30 a.m. The car is still on the scene but the condition of the driver is unknown at...
IDENTIFIED: 64-year-old who died after being hit by 2 cars in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was pronounced dead after he was struck by two vehicles on Monday night was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 64-year-old Sukhwinder Singh of Fresno was the man hit at the intersection of Marks and Clinton. According to the Fresno Police Department, the first […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
Family of Fresno man shot and killed while holding infant speaks out
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 51-year-old Victor Bacerra who was fatally shot through the wall of a southwest Fresno apartment is crying out for justice. Bacerra’s family says he was holding his 11-month-old granddaughter in his arms when he was shot to death in their apartment back on January second. “You know he […]
5 arrested in connection to deadly Corcoran shooting, police say
Police have arrested five people linked to a deadly shooting in Corcoran.
KMPH.com
Man killed after struck by two vehicles in Fresno. One driver stayed, the other took off
A man was killed Monday evening after officers say he was struck by two vehicles near Clinton and Marks in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the collision took place around 8 p.m. after the man was struck by one vehicle going north on Marks just south of Clinton. Officers...
Shooter stood over teen mom, baby before killing them at Goshen home, sheriff says
Authorities released more details about a shooting that left six people dead in Goshen on Monday morning.
foxla.com
California family of 6 killed in cartel-style execution: Sheriff
GOSHEN, Calif. - Officials said the shooting that left a family of six dead in Central California was the result of a cartel-style execution. The family, including a 16-year-old mom and her 10-month-old baby, was found shot to death early Monday morning at a home in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff's office said.
thesungazette.com
Gang-related shooting kills six in Goshen
According to the Tulare County Sheriff Office’s media supervisor Ashley Schwarm, investigators are looking for at least two suspects and believe the shooting to be gang or drug-related. Schwarm also said there were other people in the house that survived but declined to go into further detail. Deputies also...
KMPH.com
5 teens arrested in connection to murder last month in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Three 18-year-old men and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Corcoran. Corcoran police responded to the 1100 block of Village Driver on Sunday, Dec. 18th for a report of a shooting. When officers...
