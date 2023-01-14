ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter hosting job fair on January 28

The City of Newport News will be holding a hiring event at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/peninsula-regional-animal-shelter-hosting-job-fair-on-january-28/ Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter hosting job fair …. The City of Newport News will be holding a hiring event at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/peninsula-regional-animal-shelter-hosting-job-fair-on-january-28/ Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office gives...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Deputies give update in murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/isle-of-wight/deputies-give-updates-in-aonesty-selby-homicide-case/. Deputies give update in murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday with the latest updates regarding...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/woman-caught-with-loaded-gun-at-norfolk-international-airport/. Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International …. A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17....
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Several pets found dead in house fire on Sparrow Road in Chesapeake

A home on the 700 block of Sparrow Road caught fire Monday afternoon, leaving several pets dead, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IXWWSl. Several pets found dead in house fire on Sparrow …. A home on the 700 block of Sparrow Road caught fire Monday afternoon, leaving...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush

The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on fire. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/isle-of-wight/detached-garage-catches-fire-in-carrollton-on-wheeler-lane/. Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush. The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on...
CARROLLTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake deputy injured in deadly Hampton shooting released from hospital

It was an emotional homecoming as Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers, who was shot in Hampton earlier this month, was released from the hospital Wednesday. Chesapeake deputy injured in deadly Hampton shooting …. It was an emotional homecoming as Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers, who was shot in Hampton earlier...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead

Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, …. The club is in full swing and will be competing this spring with a brand new car and remodeling an old one. In May, they will travel to the Midwest and the West Coast for two racecar competitions. Read more:...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Say Goodbye to Foot Pain

PORTSMOUTH. Va. (WAVY) – Only one thing comes between you and the pavement and that’s your feet! Do you take care of your feet? Let the The Good Feet Store help take your foot pain away. The Good Feet Store is in a new location in Newport News...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing, endangered Virginia Beach man found safe

UPDATE: Tuesday morning, VBPD say Engle-Hamman was found safe. VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a missing Virginia Beach man they say could be a danger to himself. 29-year-old Christian Michael Lee Engle-Hamman was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday wearing black Crocs, black pants, a black shirt, and a black […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar

Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy