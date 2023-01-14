Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter hosting job fair on January 28
The City of Newport News will be holding a hiring event at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/peninsula-regional-animal-shelter-hosting-job-fair-on-january-28/ Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter hosting job fair …. The City of Newport News will be holding a hiring event at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/peninsula-regional-animal-shelter-hosting-job-fair-on-january-28/ Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office gives...
New 'Out and About' therapeutic program for adults with disabilities in Suffolk
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. New ‘Out and About’ therapeutic program for adults …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Virginia Beach offering façade improvement grant …. ‘This Is It’: Kenny Loggins coming to Williamsburg …. WAVY News 10. Report: New student loan payment plan...
Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
Deputies give update in murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old
The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/isle-of-wight/deputies-give-updates-in-aonesty-selby-homicide-case/. Deputies give update in murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday with the latest updates regarding...
Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office provides timeline of events in death of Williamsburg woman
The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby.
Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport
A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/woman-caught-with-loaded-gun-at-norfolk-international-airport/. Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International …. A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17....
Several pets found dead in house fire on Sparrow Road in Chesapeake
A home on the 700 block of Sparrow Road caught fire Monday afternoon, leaving several pets dead, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IXWWSl. Several pets found dead in house fire on Sparrow …. A home on the 700 block of Sparrow Road caught fire Monday afternoon, leaving...
Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush
The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on fire. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/isle-of-wight/detached-garage-catches-fire-in-carrollton-on-wheeler-lane/. Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush. The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on...
No injuries reported following house fire in Hampton
According to a Facebook post from Hampton Fire, both Hampton and Newport News Fire Departments responded to the fire just after 4 p.m. on Haley Drive.
Virginia school shooting by 6-year-old raises complex cultural questions
“It is almost impossible to wrap our minds around the fact that a 6-year-old first-grader brought a loaded handgun to school and shot a teacher,” Mayor Phillip Jones said that day, Jan. 6.
Elderly Portsmouth woman dies following crash in Caroline Co.
An elderly woman from Portsmouth died following a crash in Caroline County.
Chesapeake deputy injured in deadly Hampton shooting released from hospital
It was an emotional homecoming as Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers, who was shot in Hampton earlier this month, was released from the hospital Wednesday. Chesapeake deputy injured in deadly Hampton shooting …. It was an emotional homecoming as Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers, who was shot in Hampton earlier...
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, …. The club is in full swing and will be competing this spring with a brand new car and remodeling an old one. In May, they will travel to the Midwest and the West Coast for two racecar competitions. Read more:...
Death of NSU student, friend prompts $200M lawsuit against Richmond officer, PD
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On the night of Aug. 7, 2022, a young couple was traveling in the southside of Richmond. Around the same time, Richmond police officers were responding to a report of a break-in. What happened next was a tragedy that’s now the subject of a $200...
Missing, endangered Virginia Beach man found safe
UPDATE: Tuesday morning, VBPD say Engle-Hamman was found safe. VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a missing Virginia Beach man they say could be a danger to himself. 29-year-old Christian Michael Lee Engle-Hamman was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday wearing black Crocs, black pants, a black shirt, and a black […]
Days after a child shot this Virginia teacher, shock has turned to rage
During a three-hour school board meeting, Newport News teachers and parents said the shooting of Abigail Zwerner could have been prevented if not for a toxic environment.
Downed power lines close portion of Laskin Road in Virginia Beach: Police
The Virginia Beach Police Department said Laskin Road will be 'impassable' between Linbay Drive and Freemac Drive, according to a tweet.
NN Bomb Squad, Williamsburg police investigate suspicious package near William & Mary campus
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Williamsburg Police are investigating the report of a suspicious package on Jamestown Road near the William & Mary campus Wednesday evening. Police responded to a report of a suspicious package near 600 Jamestown Road just after 7 p.m. The Newport News Bomb Squad is...
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's...
