Virginia Tech is itching for a win, itching for some bit of inspiration as they look to get a derailed season back on track. We’ve reached one month since the last time the Hokies won a game, currently engulfed in a five-game skid that has put the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion not even within arm’s reach of the NCAA Tournament bubble as things stand, one would think.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO