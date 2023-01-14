ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech faces #10 Virginia looking to get season back on the rails

Virginia Tech is itching for a win, itching for some bit of inspiration as they look to get a derailed season back on track. We’ve reached one month since the last time the Hokies won a game, currently engulfed in a five-game skid that has put the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion not even within arm’s reach of the NCAA Tournament bubble as things stand, one would think.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Baseball season off to strong start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
dukebasketballreport.com

ACC Roundup - Only One Thing To Talk About Today

When Mike Krzyzewski got to Duke in 1980, replacing Bill Foster, the ACC was brutal. Brutal!. Dean Smith was near his zenith at UNC. Lefty Driesell was just a decade into his amazing run at Maryland. NC State had a young and vibrant Jim Valvano and Georgia Tech would hire Bobby Cremins a year later. Carl Tacy was having a good run at Wake Forest and Bill Foster (the other Bill Foster) was doing well at Clemson.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Virginia starting lineup and rotation remains 'flexible'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- For only the third time this season, Tony Bennett changed the starting lineup for Virginia against Florida State inserting Ben Vander Plas in for Kadin Shedrick. "That's the versatility of this team," Bennett said on Monday, "There's a handful of guys that makes practice competitive...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

The Alumni Rebellion Spreads to JMU

By James A. Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion. Published here by permission.  A group of James Madison University alumni has organized a new group, the Madison Cabinet for Free Speech and Accountability, to promote “freedom of  expression, intellectual diversity, and academic freedom on campus.” The JMU group marks the fourth university in Virginia […]
HARRISONBURG, VA
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville

A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Augusta Free Press

The Afton Express is ‘a resounding success’ for planning district

After more than 12,000 trips between Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro and the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County since September 2021, the Afton Express is a success story. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) declared the Afton Express “a resounding success” that “has proven to be a safe, convenient...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Gas prices falling in state

Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville theater students win national award

Theater students from DMR Adventures in Charlottesville won a Freddie G. Excellence in Acting award and other recognition at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta (JTF Atlanta). The weekend, which was Jan. 13-15, 2023 at the Cobb Convention Center, is dedicated to rewarding and celebrating excellent student-driven musical theater programs.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

