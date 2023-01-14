Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Related
Augusta Free Press
Game Notes: Virginia women close out homestand with FSU on Thursday night
Virginia (14-4, 3-4 ACC) closes out a three-game homestand by hosting Florida State (16-4, 5-2 ACC) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. The broadcast will be available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network.
Augusta Free Press
Live Coverage: #10 Virginia hosts Virginia Tech in ACC Wednesday Night Hoops
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Ty Jerome are reportedly in the house for tonight’s game: #10 Virginia (13-3, 5-2 ACC) hosting Virginia Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC). I say reportedly, because they’re not going to be sitting anywhere near me (think: John Grisham seats). Anyway. I’m going to be...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech faces #10 Virginia looking to get season back on the rails
Virginia Tech is itching for a win, itching for some bit of inspiration as they look to get a derailed season back on track. We’ve reached one month since the last time the Hokies won a game, currently engulfed in a five-game skid that has put the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion not even within arm’s reach of the NCAA Tournament bubble as things stand, one would think.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech, Virginia, both ranked in three preseason college baseball polls
Virginia Tech and Virginia are getting plenty of preseason plaudits from the college baseball cognoscenti. The Hokies are 14th in the preseason D1Baseball.com poll, five spots ahead of #19 Virginia there. Perfect Game has Virginia Tech at 15, and Virginia at 19. Then the final poll out at this early...
NBC 29 News
UVA Baseball season off to strong start
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia 10th in both national polls this week: No Duke, North Carolina in either
UVA (13-3, 5-2 ACC) won both of its games last week, defeating North Carolina, 65-58, on Tuesday in Charlottesville, then going on the road to win at Florida State, 67-58, on Sunday. The Cavaliers are, again, the top-ranked team in the ACC. Miami (14-3, 5-2 ACC) is 16th in the...
dukebasketballreport.com
ACC Roundup - Only One Thing To Talk About Today
When Mike Krzyzewski got to Duke in 1980, replacing Bill Foster, the ACC was brutal. Brutal!. Dean Smith was near his zenith at UNC. Lefty Driesell was just a decade into his amazing run at Maryland. NC State had a young and vibrant Jim Valvano and Georgia Tech would hire Bobby Cremins a year later. Carl Tacy was having a good run at Wake Forest and Bill Foster (the other Bill Foster) was doing well at Clemson.
cbs19news
Virginia starting lineup and rotation remains 'flexible'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- For only the third time this season, Tony Bennett changed the starting lineup for Virginia against Florida State inserting Ben Vander Plas in for Kadin Shedrick. "That's the versatility of this team," Bennett said on Monday, "There's a handful of guys that makes practice competitive...
Augusta Free Press
Liberty, East Carolina announce home-and-home football series to begin in 2024
Liberty has added a home-and-home football series with East Carolina that will begin in 2024 with a game in Lynchburg. The return game is scheduled for way out in 2029 in Greenville, N.C. ECU is coming off an 8-5 season in 2022. The Pirates capped the season with a 53-29...
Augusta Free Press
Golf: Three with UVA ties invited to Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship
UVA golfers Amanda Sambach and Jennifer Cleary and Virginia alum Beth Lillie have been invited to the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship. All three players met the standard of being among the United States’ top-30 players in the final World Amateur Golf Rankings for 2022 to qualify for the field.
The Alumni Rebellion Spreads to JMU
By James A. Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion. Published here by permission. A group of James Madison University alumni has organized a new group, the Madison Cabinet for Free Speech and Accountability, to promote “freedom of expression, intellectual diversity, and academic freedom on campus.” The JMU group marks the fourth university in Virginia […]
Virginia hunter wins $100,000 lottery prize
A Midlothian man was in the woods hunting when he discovered he had won a $100,000 prize in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to Virginia Lottery officials.
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville
A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
Augusta Free Press
Finally! Waynesboro receives $3.9M grant to develop property near exit 96
The City of Waynesboro was one of 22 localities to receive a Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grant for Nature’s Crossing Technology Center. The city received a grant in the amount of $3,911,144. NCTC is located on the southeast edge of the city on Delphine Avenue near Interstate...
Augusta Free Press
The Afton Express is ‘a resounding success’ for planning district
After more than 12,000 trips between Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro and the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County since September 2021, the Afton Express is a success story. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) declared the Afton Express “a resounding success” that “has proven to be a safe, convenient...
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices falling in state
Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville theater students win national award
Theater students from DMR Adventures in Charlottesville won a Freddie G. Excellence in Acting award and other recognition at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta (JTF Atlanta). The weekend, which was Jan. 13-15, 2023 at the Cobb Convention Center, is dedicated to rewarding and celebrating excellent student-driven musical theater programs.
Augusta Free Press
Vigil to be held Sunday to call on legislators to address state housing crisis
A vigil will be held on Sunday to call for affordable housing in the City of Waynesboro. The vigil, held by Virginia Organizing, Embrace Community Center and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro, will take place at 3 p.m. outside the Embrace Community Center. The vigil will be part of...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Two design concepts ready for Free Bridge Lane improvements
Albemarle County is meeting to share initial design concepts to improve Free Bridge Lane on Jan. 23 at 6:15 p.m. County Transportation Planner Jessica Hersh-Ballering will present two design concepts and take questions from those in attendance. The meeting will be held at the Martha Jefferson Hospital Outpatient Center at...
Comments / 0